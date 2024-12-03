The Prom was hosted by comedian and former Doctor Who star Catherine Tate (aka the legendary Donna Noble), while Gold previously told Radio Times that the show includes "little films, specially made inserts, video inserts with Ncuti [Gatwa]".

Alas, not everyone could bag a ticket to the Royal Albert Hall performances, meaning many Whovians have been waiting months to find out what surprises were rolled out on the night.

Fortunately, that delay is almost over – we now know that Doctor Who at the Proms 2024 will air on BBC Two at 4:10pm on Christmas Eve. Mark your calendars now!

Prior to the event, composer Murray Gold teased the set list to Radio Times: "A lot of the music has never been played, other than the first time when we recorded it for the show. It's not available on CD because none of those have been released yet.

"It mostly hasn't been titled, so we're botching together titles for the suites of music... So this Prom isn't going to be a jukebox musical because people aren't necessarily going in already humming and knowing the pieces.

"There's a lot of new stuff, and there were a couple of things that we just had to slice out."

Meanwhile, shortly after the event took place, showrunner Russell T Davies shared to Instagram that it had "joy and laughter and thrills and songs" and that "there was even a twist at the end" – referencing the musical end to season 14's The Devil's Chord.

In addition to Doctor Who at the Proms, fans of the BBC's flagship sci-fi drama also have this year's Christmas special – Steven Moffat's Joy to the World – to look forward to, starring Ncuti Gatwa and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan.

