The BBC describes the event as follows: "Showcasing Murray Gold’s epic music for the series performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the Prom features sequences from the series on big screens, spectacular lighting and a host of special guest appearances – and, yes, there will be monsters!"

Davies took a photo from the Royal Albert Hall and shared it to his personal Instagram page, where he also revealed when Whovians will be able to enjoy the special event from the comfort of their homes.

He wrote: "The Doctor Who Proms! So much happiness. Joy and laughter and thrills and songs. There was even a twist at the end. It’ll be on your TV at Christmas in the UK! Thank you to everyone."

The festive season is looking like an exciting time for Doctor Who fans, who will have the Prom broadcast to look forward to as well as this year's Christmas special – Joy to the World, written by Steven Moffat.

Teasing the episode, Davies said: "I can't give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places.

"And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."

Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan is confirmed to be guest starring in the episode, following Millie Gibson's exit from the TARDIS in emotional season 14 finale Empire of Death.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

