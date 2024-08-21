In a statement shared exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Tate said: "I'm delighted to be hosting this spectacular BBC Prom celebrating all things Doctor Who at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

"I am so looking forward to immersing myself in the music of the brilliantly enduring, shape-shifting Whoniverse, and celebrating the Doctors' adventures (and maybe a few monsters) with you all."

Tate first made an appearance in the Whoniverse during the 2006 Christmas special, and later reprised her role as a full-time companion in season 4.

More like this

More recently, fans saw her return to the role of Donna Noble for the 60th anniversary specials The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle alongside David Tennant.

The Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The news of Tate's hosting duties was previously announced by Gold in an exclusive interview with Radio Times, in which he said: "It's Catherine Tate [hosting]. I'm really happy it's her because she's an icon of the show. She actually dropped me a note after the specials aired, saying nice things about what I'd done. Oh God, she's great!"

A filmed version of the Doctor Who Prom is scheduled to broadcast on BBC One Wales, BBC Two and iPlayer at a later date.

The Prom is set to feature "spectacular lighting" and "special guests", with those in attendance yet to be revealed.

This won't be the first time Doctor Who has graced the Proms, with previous editions taking place in 2008, 2010 and 2013, with appearances from Freema Agyeman, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill, Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman.

At this year's festival, there will be 90 proms - 73 at the Royal Albert Hall and 17 at other venues across the UK. Stars including Sam Smith and Florence Welch will all grace the stage along with a selection of renowned soloists, conductors and orchestras.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

BBC Proms takes place between Friday 19th July and Saturday 14th September 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.