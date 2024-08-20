Tate first appeared in the 2006 Christmas special The Runaway Bride. She reprised her role as a full-time companion in season 4, before returning years later for the 60th anniversary specials The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle alongside David Tennant.

The Doctor Who Prom will take place on 26th August, and is set to showcase composer Gold's epic music for the series performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

A filmed version is scheduled to broadcast on BBC One Wales, BBC Two and iPlayer at a later date.

Gold is a Doctor Who legend, having served as musical director of the beloved series between 2005 and 2017, during which he penned some of its most memorable themes.

In 2023, he returned for Russell T Davies's reinvention of the show, continuing to work on Ncuti Gatwa's era as the Time Lord.

The Prom will also feature "spectacular lighting" and "special guests", with the latter sure to get fans speculating about who could be in attendance.

There have previously been three editions of Doctor Who at the Proms, taking place in 2008, 2010 and 2013, and featuring appearances from the likes of Freema Agyeman, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill, Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman.

There will be 90 proms at this year's festival – 73 at the Royal Albert Hall and 17 at other venues across the UK – with stars including Sam Smith and Florence Welch performing along with a selection of renowned soloists, conductors and orchestras.

BBC Proms takes place between Friday 19th July and Saturday 14th September 2024.

