This year, the Repair Shop crew will be restoring two puffin sculptures that have called a children's bookshop their home for more than five decades.

However, they're in need of some TLC, with Dominic Chinea and Brenton West taking on the challenge of restoring them to their former glory.

Meanwhile, Will Clark, Kirsten Ramsey and Mark Stuckey will be pooling their skills together to breathe new life into a miniature Christmas village that has been the pride and joy of a foster home for years.

Another segment will follow Suzie Fletcher as she applies her leather knowledge to a donkey saddle that has lasted four generations, but is starting to look a little worse for wear.

Viewers can also expect to learn about a 100-year-old lantern projector, which is at risk of shutting down for good – unless Mark can work his electrical magic, that is.

At the beginning of 2024, the barn's horologist Steve and leather expert Suzie tasked Northumberland viewers to take the time to be on the lookout for any items that may have been hidden away or forgotten about, with Christmas special planning already gearing into action!

Suzie said: "It comes around very quickly, so we need all of your wonderful items. I'm sure during Christmas you've been exchanging lots of stories as your family is together, maybe it's jogged a few memories! Please put [your items] forward… we'd love to see what you've got."

Steve added: "We're looking for all sorts of things – it could be a toy, it could be a book, it could be anything at all that is just associated with Christmas and has an amazing story or amazing memory. If you've got anything like that that you think would make a really good item on the show, please apply."

The Repair Shop at Christmas is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Eve.

