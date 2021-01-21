Accessibility Links

Netflix renews Bridgerton for season 2 with Anthony Bridgerton taking centre-stage

Exclusive: Netflix's Bridgerton will be back for season two!

BRIDGERTON (L to R) FLORENCE HUNT as HYACINTH BRIDGERTON, LUKE NEWTON as COLIN BRIDGERTON, RUTH GEMMELL as LADY VIOLET BRIDGERTON, PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON, CLAUDIA JESSIE as ELOISE BRIDGERTON, JONATHAN BAILEY as ANTHONY BRIDGERTON, WILL TILSTON as GREGORY BRIDGERTON and LUKE THOMPSON as BENEDICT BRIDGERTON in episode 105 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Good news, your grace! Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton is officially returning for a second season.

RadioTimes.com can reveal the news after receiving written confirmation from Lady Whistledown herself (well, Netflix).

“The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion,” Whistledown wrote.

Production on season two will begin in the spring of 2021, with the upcoming series looking set to focus on Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) efforts to find a wife.

“This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

“However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

Based on Julia Quinn’s novels of the same name, Bridgerton revolving around Regency era London’s Ton – high society – as debutantes across the town enter the competitive marriage market.

The series landed on Netflix on Christmas Day and quickly dominated the streamer’s most-watched rankings with its debutante drama, secret scandals and the steamy relationship between the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).

Read an exclusive Bridgerton season 2 interview in Radio Times magazine's Bridgerton Special – out on Tuesday 26th. Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix. You can order the books on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

All about Bridgerton

The exterior of Bridgerton House
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
