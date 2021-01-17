Will there be a season 2 of Bridgerton on Netflix? Here’s everything we know

Netflix’s romantic drama Bridgerton has been an absolute smash hit for the streaming service, which is perhaps unsurprising given that it comes from superstar producer Shonda Rhimes.

Advertisement

But as it stands, the show is still awaiting official confirmation of a second season, despite its position in the number one spot on the platform’s own chart of its top ten most popular shows.

So what’s the hold up? Well, it might be that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is slowing down movement on a follow-up, with star Phoebe Dynevor recently voicing her concern over the show’s future.

“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances. There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show,” she told Deadline.

“It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand.”

However, fans shouldn’t lose hope just yet; rumours have been swirling that filming on a potential second season could happen in the Springtime, when it is hoped that the crisis will be in a slightly less dire state.

Here is everything we know about Bridgerton season two so far.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Has Bridgerton season 2 been confirmed?

Before the first season went live on 25th December, a Netflix spokesperson told RadioTimes.com that a second season had not yet been officially confirmed.

Will there be a second season of Bridgerton?

Frankly, we’d be very surprised if Bridgerton doesn’t get a second season.

The show has received rave reviews from critics, including our five-star Bridgerton review, and has been a major hit with fans over the Christmas period – consistently hovering around the top of Netflix’s top-ten most watched rankings.

The Bridgerton season one finale certainly leaves plenty of unanswered questions. It also hints at more to come – with the voiceover from “Lady Whistledown” (Julie Andrews) even telling viewers at the end of the episode: “Of course, there are other endings that will offer new beginnings.”

Plus, it seems production on season two was already being planned in February 2020, as spotted in the listings on Production Weekly, and it was meant to begin filming in the summer. That was before season one even came out – but it was also before the pandemic hit, so everything has been postponed.

However, if they were already planning a second season pre-pandemic, surely we can hope that it’s still on the cards? And that filming will begin as soon as possible?

Nicola Coughlan said the cast are still in the dark about whether season two is definitely going ahead, telling TVLine: “They’re keeping everything super, super secretive so I don’t really know yet. Trust me, the cast, we’ve been speculating heavily. I text Claudia Jessie a lot and ask, ‘What do you think is happening?'”

When will Bridgerton season 2 be released?

If they were to begin filming in spring 2021, we’d hope for a Bridgerton season two release date in 2022. But, of course, nothing has been officially confirmed.

What will Bridgerton season 2 be about?

There are multiple books in Julia Quinn’s series of Bridgerton novels, and season one only really covers the first novel: The Duke and I.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Collider: “The first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure.”

The next novel in the Bridgerton series is called The Viscount Who Loved Me, and it’s all about Daphne’s eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and a young woman called Kate Sheffield.

So it’s probable season two would introduce us to a new heroine and put the focus on Anthony.

Phoebe Dynevor told Harper’s Bazaar that she expects season two to shift the spotlight away from Daphne, saying: “If we’re sticking to the books, it’s sort of Anthony’s turn now.”

But, she added, “there’s no such thing as a happy ending, is there? I think love’s always shifting and changing. So who knows? I’d like to see what happens next. And also, I’d like to see Daphne get involved in Anthony’s love life since he was so involved in hers.”

Regé-Jean Page has also suggested there is more to explore in Simon and Daphne’s story, telling tvguide.com: “I’m not sure I believe in paradise. I know that the romance genre generally does — part of the deal is that you get a happy ending. But as far as continuing to explore characters, I think that love is an evolving thing. It’s a living, breathing thing that needs tending, that needs looking after, that needs mending when it gets worn or torn.

“They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do. They have a lot to do, and I think it’ll always be fun to watch them do that together.”

The actor then told OprahMag.com: “I think there are a lot of good stories to be told in this world. There’s a plethora of characters and each of those characters has cousins, uncles, and dogs, and I think people enjoy exploring all of those depths and nooks and crannies.”

Speaking of which: season two would be able to pick off where things left off with several plots and sub-plots.

We’d hopefully find out more about the heir to the Featherington estate, after the untimely death of Lord Featherington (Ben Miller). And fans will be wondering how this affects the fortunes of Penelope and her two sisters.

As for of Penelope, will she ever make her feelings known to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)? And will Eloise (Claudia Jessie) enter the marriage market despite her reluctance? And will Benedict (Luke Thompson) continue to explore his sexuality and his passion for art?

What happens next in the Bridgerton books?

Lady Whistledown assumes that “London’s most elusive bachelor” and “consummate rake” Anthony Bridgerton has no plans to marry – but she’s wrong.

As the blurb for Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel tells us, “Anthony Bridgerton hasn’t just decided to marry – he’s even chosen a wife! The only obstacle is his intended’s older sister, Kate Sheffield – the most meddlesome woman ever to grace a London ballroom. The spirited schemer is driving Anthony mad with her determination to stop the betrothal, but when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman haunting his increasingly erotic dreams.

“Contrary to popular belief, Kate is quite sure that reformed rakes do not make the best husbands – and Anthony Bridgerton is the most wicked rogue of them all. Kate is determined to protect her sister – but she fears her own heart is vulnerable. And when Anthony’s lips touch hers, she’s suddenly afraid she might not be able to resist the reprehensible rake herself…”

The Bridgerton books in order

The books in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series are:

Book 1 – The Duke & I. Covered by season one of the Netflix drama.

Book 2 – The Viscount Who Loved Me. The tale of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, and his romance with a woman called Kate Sheffield (elder sister of the woman he’s actually meant to be marrying).

Book 3 – An Offer from a Gentleman. This book is about Benedict Bridgerton, and it’s a bit of a Cinderella story with the bewitching Sophie Beckett, an earl’s daughter relegated to the role of a servant by her stepmother.

Book 4 – Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The fourth book in the series is all about Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Book 5 – To Sir Phillip, With Love. It’s Eloise’s turn to be the main character. At this point she’s described as a “spinster” (rude!), and marriage is on the cards with a man called Sir Phillip Crane. But are they right for each other after all?

Book 6 – When He Was Wicked. We’re getting to the younger Bridgerton siblings now, and book six covers the story of Michael Stirling and Francesca Bridgerton.

Book 7 – It’s In His Kiss. This book covers Hyacinth Bridgerton, Gareth St Clair, and a mysterious diary written in Italian.

Book 8 – On the Way to the Wedding. Finally, it’s the turn of second youngest child, Gregory Bridgerton, to find love.

And after that… there are a few Bridgerton spin-offs, too! Julia Quinn wrote a collection of eight “2nd Epilogues” and a novella about the family’s matriarch Violet Bridgerton, published under the title The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After.

The author also wrote a couple more novellas featuring the character Lady Whistledown: ’36 Valentines’ and ‘The First Kiss’ were published in the anthology collections The Further Observations of Lady Whistledown and Lady Whistledown Strikes Back.

Bridgerton season 2 cast: who is returning?

Presumably – unless the TV series does deviate significantly from the books – Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) will no longer be the show’s main characters, now that their conflict is resolved and they’re happily making babies at Clyvedon Castle. But we’d expect them both to return as characters in season two.

We’d also expect the Bridgerton cast for season two to include Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, as well as Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) in an even more central role than before.

And we’d expect the return of actors including Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), and the rest of the core cast including Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Polly Walker.

Penelope Featherington actress Nicola Coughlan has said she wants to return for Bridgerton season two, saying: “I’d love to go on that journey with her, to see how she’s changed. I’d really love to come back because I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface. And because there’s such a huge cast in this show, there’s so much more of all the characters.”

It remains to be seen whether Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) reemerges in the story, having married her dead lover’s brother so that her unborn child could be born in wedlock. The two were last seen driving away from Featherington House.

But one person who won’t be back is Ben Miller, who played Lord Featherington. Or should we say, the late Lord Featherington.

It’s likely Netflix would announce further additions to the cast for season two – including actresses to play half-sisters Edwina and Kate Sheffield. but we’ll just have to wait and see.

How many seasons of Bridgerton will there be?

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen has already suggested that there could be eight seasons of Bridgerton (just like there are eight novels in the series), each focused on a different Bridgerton sibling: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

Advertisement

But nothing is set in stone! The TV series has already deviated somewhat from the novels by introducing later romance storylines – such as “Polin” (Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton) – into season one. Let’s see what happens…