When is John Simm drama Grace on ITV?

Life on Mars star John Simm is headlining a brand new ITV crime drama, adapted from the bestselling Roy Grace novels by Peter James.

Grace will see Simm take on the role of troubled Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, whose investigations have been adapted from the books by Endeavour creator Russell Lewis.

Filming began in Brighton in September 2020, following the announcement that the first two of the Grace novels will be given the small screen treatment.

Novelist Peter James has revealed that he is delighted with the show’s “inspired” casting, stating: “John Simm, who actually looks like the Roy Grace of my imagination, is inspired casting! With John in the lead, the brilliant scripting by Russell Lewis, and our wonderful production team, I’m confident that fans of my novels and of TV crime dramas in general will be in for a treat.”

Here’s everything you need to know about ITV crime drama Grace.

When is Grace on ITV?

Grace was first announced in December 2019, before filming commenced in September 2020. There’s been no announcement yet regarding an airdate – but all being well, a 2021 broadcast seems probable.

ITV’s Grace cast

John Simm (Doctor Who, Life on Mars) plays the titular Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, a “hard-working police officer who has given his life to the job”.

Joining him are Richie Campbell (Liar, Top Boy) who plays DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola (Noughts + Crosses) as ACC Vosper.

Other cast members include Laura Elphinstone (Game of Thrones) is DS Bella Moy, Amaka Okafor (The Split, Vera) plays DC Emma Jane Boutwood, and Brad Morrison takes the role of DC Nicholl.

What is ITV’s Grace about?

The two-part drama (each episode lasting two hours) is adapted from the first two books in the Roy Grace series: Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

According to the ITV synopsis, the first film, Dead Simple, sees Grace “fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts. His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.”

Writer Russell Lewis said he was “thrilled and honoured to be involved in bringing Peter James’ brilliantly gripping series of Roy Grace novels to ITV”.

He continued, “Each story is a fantastic, hair-raising, twisting, switch-back of a roller-coaster ride that grips the reader from first to last, and the opportunity to translate that best-selling magic to television is like all one’s Christmases and birthdays come at once. As his millions of fans and admirers are well aware, Peter’s meticulous research and eye for detail is the stuff of legend.

“His long established, close relationship with the police, taken together with a knowledge of Brighton and the South Coast that is the sole preserve of the born and bred lends his stories an unimpeachable veracity of place and procedure. That John Simm will be breathing flesh to the bones of Roy Grace really is the cherry on a dark, and troublingly encrimsoned cake…”

Grace trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Grace, but we’ll keep this page updated.

