Faith Howells’ yellow raincoat is getting one last outing – as dual-language drama Un Bore Mercher/Keeping Faith returns for its third and final series.

The drama will first air in Welsh on S4C with the title “Un Bore Mercher”, before making its English-language debut on the BBC as “Keeping Faith”. When the first series arrived on iPlayer it became a huge hit, breaking records and gathering a devoted following across Wales and the rest of the UK.

Eve Myles stars as Faith Howells, a lawyer and mother who is drawn deeper and deeper into a web of conspiracy and lies after the sudden disappearance of her husband (played by her real-life other half Bradley Freegard).

Here’s everything you need to know about Keeping Faith season three.

When is Keeping Faith series 3’s air date?

CONFIRMED: Un Bore Mercher, the Welsh-language version, will air on Sunday 1st November at 9pm on S4C. The six episodes will air weekly on Sundays.

However, Keeping Faith – i.e. the English-language version – will not air on BBC Wales and BBC iPlayer until 2021.

Filming on the third and final season began in January 2020. Despite the complications of the pandemic, it wrapped in late August, with Eve Myles posting a photo of herself in costume to mark the occasion.

With a heavy heart I say goodbye Faith…..Thank you???????????? pic.twitter.com/jTUpPz3ITK — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) August 30, 2020

Who is the cast for Killing Eve series 3?

Olivier award-winning actress Celia Imrie will join the cast for the third season, as well as Sian Phillips.

Eve Myles (Faith Howells) and Bradley Freegard (Evan Howells) will also return.

And Steve Baldini (Mark Lewis Jones) is clearly also back, judging by this photo from set.

What will happen in Keeping Faith series 3?

According to the show’s synopsis: “It’s been 18 months since we last saw life in Abercorran, and Faith and Evan’s divorce and custody battle goes from bad to worse. She tries to be positive as Faith juggles being a mother and a lawyer. Then someone from her past returns and threatens her happy future.”

Where is Keeping Faith filmed?

The drama is filmed in Wales – take a look at our location guide for series one.

Today #keepingFaith …. Wales with this view you seduce me???? pic.twitter.com/bnG7XV6wj7 — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) February 13, 2019

Most of the drama is filmed in Laugharne, and the owners of the house that Faith lives in have had “A LOT of people” turning up on their doorstep, revealed Myles. “Especially in the summer, the queues were down the hill,” she added. “People want to go out onto the decking and have a glass of wine and sit like Lisa and Faith, clinking glasses and having some pictures taken.”

Is Keeping Faith filmed in both Welsh and English?

Yes. The actors film each take back-to-back in both Welsh and English. “It’s really difficult,” revealed Myles at the BFI and Radio Times TV Festival. “It’s almost like having to sieve the scene through your English brain and your Welsh brain, and it’s really hard to give both languages 100 per cent, which we all do, but also to try to jump from language to language. It’s an incredible experience, really.”

And it’s not just the languages that are different; the English BBC audience and the Welsh S4C audience see a whole different version of each episode. Because S4C has adverts, each Welsh episode is just 48 minutes, while BBC viewers get approximately 10 minutes of extra drama.

“As a whole the two versions are tonally different,” added Myles. “We have two different editors and two different execs.”

Un Bore Mercher and Keeping Faith are so distinct from one another, in fact, that scenes are reordered and the story itself plays out in a different order in each version, explained writer Matthew Hall.

And in case you were wondering – no, the actors don’t get paid twice.

