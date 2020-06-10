How to watch and stream Big Little Lies

Multi-Golden Globe-winning HBO drama Big Little Lies centres around the lives of five Californian women who become involved in a murder investigation, and boasts a starry cast including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and – latterly – Meryl Streep.

Advertisement

How to watch Big Little Lies in the UK

You can watch all episodes of HBO’s Big Little Lies on a number of different platforms, however it’s not currently on Netflix or Google Play:

You can stream through the above platforms with one-off purchases or by using your existing subscription. If you don’t currently have a subscription, you can sign up for a variety of packages, deals and trials depending on what other kind of content you’re also interested in accessing.

Alternatively, you can also buy the DVD boxset seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon.

If you want to get your hands on even more of the US network’s top television, check out our guide to how to watch HBO shows in the UK.

What is Big Little Lies about?

Big Little Lies is about five mysterious Californian women and the murder investigation that catapults them into a huge mess of drama, lies and death.

The so-called Monterey Five includes Jane, a struggling 24-year-old single mum and newcomer to the town, and Madeline who takes on the role of looking after Jane in series one, forging a new friendship and introducing Jane to her best friend Celeste. Bonnie is Madeline’s ex-husband’s new wife, and she and antagonistic CEO Renata clash with the rest of the group.

But after Celeste’s husband Perry is accidentally killed, the five women agree to cover it up. This completely changes their relationships and, much to the bafflement of the rest of the small community of parents, the group becomes incredibly tightly knit as they pile lie upon lie to cover their tracks.

How many seasons are there in Big Little Lies?

There are two seasons. Season one aired in February-April 2017, and season two aired in June-July 2019.

Itching for a third series? Find out everything we know about Big Little Lies season 3.

How many episodes of Big Little Lies are there?

There are fourteen episodes of Big Little Lies, split into two seasons so far.

Where is Big Little Lies set?

Big Little Lies is set in Monterey, California, and begins with a murder at a public school in the area.

Where is Big Little Lies filmed?

Big Little Lies is shot on location in California, specifically on the Monterey Peninsula and Big Sur.

Who’s in the cast of Big Little Lies?

The Monterey Five consists of Madeline, Jane, Bonnie, Celeste and Renata. Reese Witherspoon of Legally Blonde plays Madeline, whilst Shailene Woodley, who previously starred as a teenage cancer patient in The Fault in Our Stars, plays Jane. X-Men: First Class star Zoë Kravitz, plays Bonnie, Nicole Kidman takes the role of Celeste, and Laura Dern stars as Renata.

Supporting characters include Ed (Adam Scott), Nathan (James Tupper), Abigail (Kathryn Newton), Ziggy (Iain Armitage), Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling), Chloe (Darby Camp), Josh (Cameron Crovetti), Max (Nicholas Crovetti), Skye (Chloe Coleman) and Amabella (Ivy George).

Who sings the Big Little Lies theme tune?

The iconic opening theme of the show is called Cold Little Heart and is written and performed by Michael Kiwanuka. You can find it on Spotify and iTunes.

Who is on the Big Little Lies soundtrack?

The soundtrack features various artists, and you can listen to it on Google Play or iTunes.

When is Big Little Lies back?

Big Little Lies may return for a third season, but it’s not clear when this will be, and a trailer has not yet been released.

You can watch Big Little Lies now on the below platforms:

Advertisement

For more suggestions on what to watch now check out our TV Guide, our best series on Netfix guide, best movies on Netflix or the best shows on Amazon Prime.