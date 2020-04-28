Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. The Last Kingdom: Join our live Q&A with Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and executive producer Nigel Marchant

The Last Kingdom: Join our live Q&A with Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and executive producer Nigel Marchant

Get more insight into the latest season of Netflix's historical epic with this exclusive event.

The Last Kingdom main image

If you’re a fan of The Last Kingdom, you won’t want to miss a special live Q&A with the cast and creative team – taking place this week on the Radio Times Facebook page.

Advertisement

Alexander Dreymon (Uhtred of Bebbanburg), Eliza Butterworth (Lady Aelswith) and executive producer Nigel Marchant will be taking part in the live stream, to discuss the thrilling historical drama’s latest season on Netflix and revealing behind-the-scenes secrets.

The Q&A session will take place live at 8:30pm on Thursday 30th April on the Radio Times Facebook page – fans will be able to submit questions in advance through our social media channels using the hashtag #RTLastKingdom.

The Last Kingdom season four sees Uhtred finally return to his ancestral lands of Bebbanburg in a daring bid to reclaim it, but things don’t go exactly to plan. Meanwhile, in Wessex, Lady Aelswith finds herself an unwelcome presence in the palace as her young son, King Edward, attempts to rule without accepting her counsel.

RadioTimes.com gave the brand new episodes a four star review, stating that “season four successfully ushers in a new era for Wessex”.

Dreymon and Butterworth have starred in The Last Kingdom since the first season debuted back in 2015, while Marchant has previously served as producer on ITV’s hit period drama Downton Abbey.

Advertisement

The Last Kingdom season 4 is streaming now on Netflix

Tags

All about The Last Kingdom

Alexander Dreymon in The Last Kingdom (Netflix)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

tlk_season_four (1)

David Craig The Last Kingdom season 4 on Netflix successfully ushers in a new era for Wessex

The Last Kingdom - Photographer: Des Willie © Carnival Film & Television Limited 2017 Gerard Kearns (as Halig), Alexander Dreymon (as Uhtred) , Ian Hart (as Beocca) Eva Birthistle (as Hild)

The Last Kingdom: 10 of the most memorable deaths from the Netflix series

the_last_kingdom (2)

How is The Last Kingdom on Netflix different to the books?

TLK_season_four

Meet the cast of The Last Kingdom season 4 on Netflix