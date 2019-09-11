So could there be more Downton?

"I don't know," creator and writer Julian Fellowes told RadioTimes.com. "I mean, one – I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, and in the end it'll be very much down to how the film is received, if they like it and if they enjoy it. And if we feel there is an appetite for more, then – maybe."

With such a huge ensemble cast, Fellowes also admitted he had doubted whether the Downton film would ever become a reality.

"Well I didn't think it would happen," he said. "I mean I knew the idea had been mooted, but I didn't think it would happen and I didn't think it was inevitable, because there are plenty of marvellous series like Mad Men, and The Good Life or Wife or whatever it's called, and all of those. And there was no film. They were very, very, very popular for several years, and then there was no film.

"So it wasn't really until about a year after we'd finished that it began to occur to me that all of this talk of a film might actually end in a film, and that was when I started to think about what it might possibly consist of."

Speaking ahead of the film's cinema release, the stars of the show also said they would be keen to return for a second movie – if the fans are keen.

"Yeah, it's amazing," Lady Edith actress Laura Carmichael said, while her on-screen sister Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary) agreed.

Allen Leech (Tom Branson) added: "Let's see how this goes, and if the fans like it, I think that - these are such special characters and such a special thing to be part of, so yep."

Tuppence Middleton, who joined the movie as brand-new character Lucy, would also be keen for a return. "Yeah, I mean I had such a lovely time filming it," she said. "It was total joy. I suppose it depends on whether there's appetite for it, if the fans feel they want to see more."

And Mr Carson actor Jim Carter previously told us that he, too, would be open to a second movie (or even a return to TV) if audiences are keen.

If the film makes lots of money, “I’m sure there will be pressure to do more,” he said. “We don’t know, we don’t have any plans, but… if people turn out and make gazillions – who knows?”

The Downton Abbey movie will be released on Friday 13th September 2019