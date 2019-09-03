But don’t panic, let head cook Mrs Patmore talk you through the cast of Downton Abbey.

Cora Crawley – Countess of Grantham (Elizabeth McGovenn)

The lady of the house, Cora is thought to be the backbone of the Estate.

Robert Crawley – Earl of Grantham (Hugh Bonneville)

The head of the household, who is currently preparing to hand the Estate over to his daughter.

Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery)

Lady Mary will be the recipient of the Downton estate, and has been groomed by her feisty grandmother on how to rule over her land.

Edith Pelham – Marchioness of Hexham (Laura Carmichael)

The second-in-line to the Downton estate, Edith has always been in Mary’s shadow – and now wants control over her own life.

Violet Crawley – The Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith)

The matriarch of the family, best known for her barbed quips.

Downstairs

Tom Branson (Allen Leech)

The estate manager and car dealer for Downton.

Mrs Hughes (Phyllis Logan)

The fearsome housekeeper who keeps the estate orderly.

Mr Carson (Jim Carter)

Having retired as head butler, Mr Carson is now happily married to Mrs Hughes.

Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier)

Once a rebellious footman, Thomas has now proved himself trustworthy enough to be head butler.

John Bates (Brendan Coyle)

The valet for the Earl of Grantham.

Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt)

Married to John, Anna is a Lady’s maid and Mary’s confidante and friend.

Mrs Patmore (Lesley Nicol)

The temperamental cook that stirs the pot will star alongside her helping hand Daisy Mason (Sophie McShera).

Other returning cast members include Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot and Penelope Wilton, who plays Isobel Grey. Michael Fox, Harry Hadden-Paton and Kevin Doyle will also return as Andrew Parker, Bertie Pelham and Joseph Molesley respectively.

The new film will also play host to a wealth of new faces including Imelda Staunton as Lady Bagshaw and Tuppence Middleton as her maid Lucy.

Simon Jones and Geraldine James will play King George V and Queen Mary respectively, while Kate Phillips will play Mary, Princess Royal.

Downton Abbey is released in cinemas in the UK on 13th September