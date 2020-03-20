When will Bulletproof series 2 air on Sky?

Sky One’s buddy cop drama Bulletproof is returning for a second series, with best friends Bishop and Pike continuing their mission to strike at the heart of organised crime.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Bulletproof season two…

When will Bulletproof season 2 be released on Sky One?

The second series will air on Friday 20th March 2020 on Sky One and NOW TV.

What will happen in series two of Bulletproof?

The second series of this comedy-drama picks up with lead characters Aaron Bishop and Ronnie Pike, two British cops and close friends working for the National Crime Agency.

Pike is under immense pressure to follow in his father’s decorated police footsteps, while Bishop has his own issues from a tumultuous upbringing that was lacking parental guidance.

Series one concluded with the tragic death of Bishop’s flame Nell (Christina Chong) as well as vindication for Pike’s dad (Clarke Peters) who was revealed not to be corrupt after all.

Series two sees the boys take on a new case involving a million pound drug deal. Their search for answers will take them on an international adventure from London to Cyprus and Amsterdam.

Who’s in the cast of Bulletproof?

Noel Clarke (Kidhood) and Ashley Walters (Top Boy) return as Bishop and Pike for series two, the hapless yet formidable cops who continue to fight for international justice.

Nick Love will return at the helm as the primary writer and director of the new season, while Clarke Peters and Lindsey Coulson will reprise their roles as Ronald Pike and Sarah Tanner respectively.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Sky released a first look trailer for series two of Bulletproof in December 2019, which channels some serious Bad Boys energy…