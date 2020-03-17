Idris Elba announces that he has tested positive for COVID-19

Idris Elba has become the latest star to announce that he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

The Luther actor announced yesterday that, despite the positive test, he was feeling “OK” and had experienced no symptoms so far but confirmed that he was being isolated.

Writing on Twitter, Elba said, “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

In a video posted alongside the message, he claimed that he had been tested after being exposed to someone with the virus, and urged people to “stay vigilant.”

He continued, “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.

“Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now. If you’re feeling ill, or you feel like you should be tested, or if you’ve been exposed, do something about it.”

Elba follows other high profile stars such as Tom Hanks, Bond girl Olga Kurylenko and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju in testing positive for the virus as the pandemic continues to dominate global headlines and profoundly impact on daily life.

Hivju, who had recently joined the cast of Netflix‘s The Witcher, posted on his Instagram to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, Elba’s wife Sabrina, who appeared alongside him in the video, has said that she “assumes” she will also test positive, although she hasn’t so far.

Writing on Instagram she said, “It’s safe to assume I’ll probably test positive for but there aren’t enough tests at the moment. I will keep you all updated.”