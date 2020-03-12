Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while filming in Australia.

The Cast Away actor confirmed the news with a statement on Twitter and Instagram. He said: “[Rita and I] felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

“Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

In terms of next steps, Hanks explained that they would be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires”.

Hanks and Wilson, who are both 63, are currently in Queensland, where they had been shooting Baz Luhrman’s as yet untitled Elvis Presley film. Hank is playing the King of Rock and Roll’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Hanks and his wife are the first celebrities to publicly announce a COVID-19 diagnosis, and are currently in isolation in a Gold Coast hospital.

Following the news, Warner Bros released the following statement: “The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

It is believed that production for the Elvis movie has been suspended for the time being and members of the crew have been asked to self-isolate.

It is the latest coronavirus-related disruption to hit the entertainment industry. The virus, now officially labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has caused release date delays for high-profile films including No Time To Die and Peter Rabbit 2.

It has also forced filming for Mission Impossible 7 and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to be cancelled.