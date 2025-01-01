TV schedule and listings for New Year’s Day, 1st January
The Traitors, Vera, SAS Rogue Heroes, a Gavin & Stacey documentary – we really are spoilt for choice this New Year's Day.
A new year means new TV, and there certainly is a lot of it on 1st January 2025.
If you're looking for the return of some beloved shows then you're in luck, as The Traitors, Vera and SAS Rogue Heroes are all back to kick of their brand new seasons.
Elsewhere, there a still a few festive specials left to air, with Gladiators hosting a group of celebs for its first celebrity special, while Gogglebox is back for its festive special and Mrs Brown's Boys returns for its New Year's special.
Last but not least, Gavin & Stacey fans still mourning the end of the beloved comedy can tune into A Fond Farewell, the new documentary looking back at the making of the sitcom.
Read on for our schedule of the best TV this New Year's Day.
Gladiators: Celebrity Special – 6pm, BBC One
Four celebrities are set to face the Gladiators in this special of the rebooted version of the classic show, once again hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh.
Those taking part are Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett, Louise Minchin and Ellie Taylor, with each of them taking part in a series of brutal events before going head-to-head in the legendary Eliminator.
Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell – 7pm, BBC One
Following on from the finale which aired on Christmas Day, this one-off documentary will tell the story of Gavin & Stacey, as the show comes to an end after 17 years.
The documentary, which will chart the show's journey from little-known BBC Three comedy to BBC One juggernaut, will feature unprecedented access to creators James Corden and Ruth Jones, as well as the cast and crew, and will include footage from behind the scenes of filming on the final episodes.
Meanwhile, celebrity fans will have their say on the show’s influence on British society.
The Traitors season 3 – 8pm, BBC One
Put on your cloak and head to the tower – The Traitors is back for its third UK season. Claudia Winkleman hosts this new run of the competition show, which sees a host of contestants entering a castle, with most being designated faithfuls, and a handful being designated traitors, and murdering the faithfuls by night.
Winkleman has teased that fans should expect a few twists to the format this time around, meaning both the contestants and viewers at home will have to be on their toes. Companion show The Traitors: Uncloaked is also back, once again hosted by Ed Gamble, with the first episode airing directly after the main show over on BBC Two.
Vera season 14 – 8pm, ITV1
The final two-part season of beloved and long-running crime drama Vera kicks off, as Brenda Belthyn and the show's fans say goodbye to DCI Vera Stanhope.
In this first episode of the two, Vera is called to the banks of the Tyne where the body of a young man has been discovered by some anglers, and she soon finds a tangled web of a broken relationship, secret love, grudges, regret, and fraud.
Joining Blethyn in the cast for the final season will be David Leon, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones, Sarah Kameela Impey and Rhiannon Clements.
SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 – 9pm, BBC One
Jack O'Connell, Connor Swindells, Dominic West and Sofia Boutella are among the stars returning for this second season of Steven Knight's action-packed war drama.
In season 2, the action moves from North Africa to Italy, as the SAS are brought in to fight on a new front. With David Stirling having been captured, Paddy Mayne has taken command, while he is now following GHQ orders from David's brother Bill, played by Gwilym Lee.
Gogglebox festive special – 9pm, Channel 4
Following some cracking Christmas TV this year, it's time to hear from the nation's most famous armchair critics, as they have their say on some of the biggest shows from over the festive period.
We don't yet know which programmes they'll be watching, but don't be surprised if they tune into big hitters such as Gavin & Stacey and Doctor Who.
Mrs Brown's Boys: New Year's special – 10:30pm, BBC One
This New Year's episode of the long-running comedy series follows on from the Christmas special, and will see Brendan O'Carroll's Agnes turn her spare room into a bed and breakfast.
However, there’s an escaped dangerous criminal on the loose in Finglas, making this special particularly action packed. The main cast are all back, while they are joined by guest star Steve Speirs.
