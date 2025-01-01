Elsewhere, there a still a few festive specials left to air, with Gladiators hosting a group of celebs for its first celebrity special, while Gogglebox is back for its festive special and Mrs Brown's Boys returns for its New Year's special.

Last but not least, Gavin & Stacey fans still mourning the end of the beloved comedy can tune into A Fond Farewell, the new documentary looking back at the making of the sitcom.

Read on for our schedule of the best TV this New Year's Day.

TV schedule and listings for 1st January

Gladiators: Celebrity Special – 6pm, BBC One

Rob Beckett, Ellie Taylor, Bradley Walsh, Barney Walsh, Louise Minchin and Joel Dommett in Gladiators: Celebrity Special. BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd,Graeme Hunter

Four celebrities are set to face the Gladiators in this special of the rebooted version of the classic show, once again hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh.

Those taking part are Rob Beckett, Joel Dommett, Louise Minchin and Ellie Taylor, with each of them taking part in a series of brutal events before going head-to-head in the legendary Eliminator.

Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell – 7pm, BBC One

Mathew Horne, James Corden, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones filming Gavin & Stacey. BBC/Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Following on from the finale which aired on Christmas Day, this one-off documentary will tell the story of Gavin & Stacey, as the show comes to an end after 17 years.

The documentary, which will chart the show's journey from little-known BBC Three comedy to BBC One juggernaut, will feature unprecedented access to creators James Corden and Ruth Jones, as well as the cast and crew, and will include footage from behind the scenes of filming on the final episodes.

Meanwhile, celebrity fans will have their say on the show’s influence on British society.

The Traitors season 3 – 8pm, BBC One

Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors. BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

Put on your cloak and head to the tower – The Traitors is back for its third UK season. Claudia Winkleman hosts this new run of the competition show, which sees a host of contestants entering a castle, with most being designated faithfuls, and a handful being designated traitors, and murdering the faithfuls by night.

Winkleman has teased that fans should expect a few twists to the format this time around, meaning both the contestants and viewers at home will have to be on their toes. Companion show The Traitors: Uncloaked is also back, once again hosted by Ed Gamble, with the first episode airing directly after the main show over on BBC Two.

Vera season 14 – 8pm, ITV1

Brenda Blethyn in Vera. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

The final two-part season of beloved and long-running crime drama Vera kicks off, as Brenda Belthyn and the show's fans say goodbye to DCI Vera Stanhope.

In this first episode of the two, Vera is called to the banks of the Tyne where the body of a young man has been discovered by some anglers, and she soon finds a tangled web of a broken relationship, secret love, grudges, regret, and fraud.

Joining Blethyn in the cast for the final season will be David Leon, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones, Sarah Kameela Impey and Rhiannon Clements.

SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 – 9pm, BBC One

SAS Rogue Heroes. BBC/Banijay UK/Robert Viglasky

Jack O'Connell, Connor Swindells, Dominic West and Sofia Boutella are among the stars returning for this second season of Steven Knight's action-packed war drama.

In season 2, the action moves from North Africa to Italy, as the SAS are brought in to fight on a new front. With David Stirling having been captured, Paddy Mayne has taken command, while he is now following GHQ orders from David's brother Bill, played by Gwilym Lee.

Gogglebox festive special – 9pm, Channel 4

Sophie and Pete for Gogglebox. Channel 4

Following some cracking Christmas TV this year, it's time to hear from the nation's most famous armchair critics, as they have their say on some of the biggest shows from over the festive period.

We don't yet know which programmes they'll be watching, but don't be surprised if they tune into big hitters such as Gavin & Stacey and Doctor Who.

Mrs Brown's Boys: New Year's special – 10:30pm, BBC One

Brendan O'Carroll as Mrs Brown in Mrs Brown's Boys. BBC / BocPIX / Greame Hunter

This New Year's episode of the long-running comedy series follows on from the Christmas special, and will see Brendan O'Carroll's Agnes turn her spare room into a bed and breakfast.

However, there’s an escaped dangerous criminal on the loose in Finglas, making this special particularly action packed. The main cast are all back, while they are joined by guest star Steve Speirs.

