While it may have seemed all fun and games from the comfort of their homes, the same cannot be said for the real thing!

In a flurry of festive announcements, the BBC has confirmed that a one-off celebrity edition of Gladiators will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 1st January at 6pm.

It was announced earlier this year that Rob Beckett (Rob & Romesh Vs), Joel Dommett (The Masked Singer) and Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso) would compete alongside TV presenter and triathlete Louise Minchin in the hour-long special.

In the festive special, the celebrity contenders will have their speed and strength tested in a clash against the Gladiators, before they go head-to-head in the iconic Eliminator challenge.

Back in September, RadioTimes.com caught up with Joel Dommett ahead of his National Television Awards hosting gig, where he lifted the lid on his time filming the celebrity special.

"I did celebrity Gladiators, which was so fun, and [it was] just mad to be in it," he said in an exclusive interview.

"[It was] one of those weird things where you're like, 'Oh my god, I'm on the telly, like, I'm in Gladiators.'

"But what I would say, [it's] way more scary in real life than it looks. It just looks fun on telly, it doesn't look scary and it is petrifying. Like, the Gladiators are so massive. Bradley was terrifying. It's like all terrifying!"

Ahead of the episode launch, Beckett said: "I can't wait to be absolutely crushed by the Gladiators in front of my wife and children in spandex whilst I watch Joel Dommett and his six-pack sprint past me on the travelator.

"This is going to be a catastrophic humiliation in front of the nation. I’ve got no idea why I agreed to this. Is it too late to pull out?"

Meanwhile, Minchin commented: "I am so excited to be on Gladiators. I have watched the show for years and have always thought it looked like terrifying fun, and I can’t wait to be part of it!"

Taylor added: "Me being on Celeb Gladiators is the answer to the question, 'What’s the most elaborate thing you’d do to get your five-year-old a foam finger?'

"We all love the show in my house and I'm so excited to take part! I can’t wait to get chased by athletic goddesses and ask Viper about his childhood."

Celebrity Gladiators airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 1st January at 6pm.

