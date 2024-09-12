After picking up the Comedy prize at the National Television Awards last night (11th September), O'Carroll spoke with RadioTimes.com about what's to come this year and while he laughed that it hasn't been written yet, it sounds like it will be as wild as you could imagine.

Asked if Mrs Brown would have a peaceful day, O'Carroll said: "I can foresee Mrs Brown's Christmas will be just as chaotic as ever. Except this year, I think she's going to be happy with her Christmas tree..."

Accepting the award at this year's NTAs, where the show beat Ghosts, Not Going Out, Brassic and The Gentlemen, O'Carroll said: "I want to thank the audience who vote. We make it for you, so thank you very much for responding like you did, [we] appreciate it."

It marked the sixth time the show has won the top Comedy prize, and the first since 2020.

