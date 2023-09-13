Wrestlers cast: Line-up for Netflix show
The documentary series is based on the Ohio Valley Wrestling league.
From the creators of Cheer comes a new documentary series on Netflix all about wrestling, which joins the Ohio Valley Wrestling league.
The series follows wrestler Al Snow, as he attempts "to keep professional wrestling league Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVF) afloat, navigating the brutal waters of mounting debt and the power struggles of new ownership".
There are eight wrestlers featured in the cast, from all walks of life, who are part of the Ohio Valley Wrestling league. Here's everything you need to know about the cast at the centre of Wrestlers on Netflix.
Leila Grey
Age: 33
Hometown: Queens, New York
Instagram: @miss_leilagrey
Twitter: @Miss_LeilaGrey
Leila Grey made her wrestling debut in 2020 during a fight at the independent wrestling circuit in Florida. She then made her debut in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) league in March 2021.
The following year she made her television debut on AEW Rampage, losing to Serena Deeb. Following another loss in June 2022, Leila joined The Baddies, a professional wrestling stable currently performing in All Elite Wrestling, alongside Jade Cargill.
Jessie Godderz
Age: 37
Hometown: Rudd, Iowa
Instagram: @mrpec_tacular
Twitter: @MrPEC_Tacular
Jessie Godderz, who is also known as The Modern Day Adonis, The Man and Young Gunz, is a professional wrestler who competes for Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). He is a two-time and current OVW National Heavyweight Champion and seven-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion.
Prior to wrestling, Godderz was a professional bodybuilder with the World Natural Body Building Federation.
HollyHood Haley J
Age: Unknown
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Instagram: @hollyhoodhaleyj
Twitter: @HollyHoodHaleyJ
HollyHood Haley J is the daughter of professional wrestler Amazing Maria, and was trained by Ronnie Roberts at Ohio Valley Wrestling. She made her wrestling debut in January 2020, and in her first year, she became OVW Women's Champion.
Mahabali Shera
Age: 32
Hometown: Pune, India
Instagram: @mahabalishera
Twitter: @MahabaliShera
Mahabali Shera is a professional wrestler currently signed to Impact Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling. He made his wrestling debut with Ring Ka King in 2011 and was previously signed with WWE in 2018.
Before he began wrestling, Shera was a self-taught bodybuilder with success in local competitions.
Al Snow
Age: 60
Hometown: Lima, Ohio
Instagram: @therealalsnow
Twitter: @TheRealAlSnow
Al Snow began his wrestling career in 1982, but nowadays he is a professional promoter. Snow is best known as a wrestler for Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling and WWF/E.
He has owned Ohio Valley Wrestling since 2018, first as a majority owner and then a minority owner since 2021.
Mike Walden
Age: 47
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Instagram: @cashflowrestler
Twitter: @CashFloWrestler
Mike Walden, best known for his ring name Wizard of Wall Street, has been in the professional wrestling industry for over 25 years. While part of Ohio Valley Wrestling, Walden has won the OVW Heavyweight Championship three times and the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship twice.
Freya the Slaya
Age: Unknown
Hometown: Fairbanks, Alaska
Instagram: @freya.the.slaya
Twitter: @freya_the_slaya
Freya the Slaya made her professional wrestling debut in 2016. In her career, she has won the OVW Women's Championship twice and was ranked number 140 in the 2022 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Top 150 Females.
The 'Good' Reverend Ronnie Roberts
Age: Unknown
Hometown: Fayette County, Kentucky
Instagram: @ronnie_roberts1
Twitter: @RonnieReverend
Not much is known about Ronnie Roberts, but in his career he has trained wrestlers HollyHood Haley J and Lexxi Green.
Mayor Craig Greenberg
Age: 50
Hometown: Commack, New York
Instagram: @mayorcraiggreenberg
Twitter: @LouisvilleMayor
Mayor of Louiseville, Craig Greenberg, first invested in the Ohio Valley Wrestling league in 2021 alongside Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones.
"I am apart of a leadership team combining business expertise and enthusiasm for local sports, and we believe Ohio Valley Wrestling is poised for even more growth and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this outstanding Louisville-based organisation," Greenberg's Facebook reads.
