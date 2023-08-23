The relatively new kid on the pro-wrestling block has gone from strength to strength with emerging stars and seasoned legends in action across their promotions.

The headline match will see world champion MJF defend his title against tag-team buddy Adam Cole, with plenty of twists and turns anticipated across the card.

Veteran star Chris Jericho will receive one of the loudest receptions of the night as he steps into the ring in a move that will delight British fans who grew up watching the megastar on TV. And there's plenty more on offer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch AEW All In 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is AEW All In 2023?

AEW All In 2023 takes place on Sunday 27th August 2023.

UK fans can tune in at 6pm UK time, a favourable time for British fans, at last!

AEW All In TV channel

Fans can tune in to watch AEW All In on DAZN with a PPV pass.

You can subscribe to DAZN from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

The pay-per-view cost is £16.99 for the event.

AEW All In live stream

If you sign up to watch the event on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

