Netflix’s Cheer cast: Where are they now?

Viewers will have also spotted some cheerleaders from another college – The Cardinals, who represent Trinity Valley Community College, and are working equally as hard to win big at the championships.

Netflix’s Cheer has returned to the streaming site for a second season, with lots of our fave cheerleaders at Navarro College back to compete at the next National Championship, as well as some newbies.

To help you keep up with all the team members and put a face to a name, RadioTimes.com has put together a list of the Cheer season 2 cast, including the TVCC team, as well as original and returning stars – such as coach Monica Aldama and top cheerleader Gabi Butler – and former members, who have now left the squad and gone on to do other things.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cheer cast new and old.

Meet the new Cheerleaders of Navarro college

Maddy Brum

Netflix

Instagram: @maddybrum

Originally from Massachusetts, Maddy Brum joined the Navarro cheer team in 2019 and was ready to begin competing in Daytona the following year. Due to COVID, however, her chance to perform last year was lost. In season 2, viewers will see Maddy working hard to prove herself as a cheerleader, earning her praise from coach Monica.

Gillian Rupert

Instagram: @gillianrupert_

Gillian joined the Navarro team around the same time as Maddy, also competing at the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 championships at Daytona. In season 2, viewers see her coming out of her shell more. Away from Navarro College, Gilly cheers for CA Wildcats, where she helped them take home the win in 2019.

Brooke Morosca

Netflix

Instagram: @brookemorosca

Brooke is one of Narvarro’s most talented cheerleaders, trying ever so hard throughout season 2 to make mat for the Daytona Championships.

Outside of her career at Navarro, Brooke is also a cheerleading coach and also cheers for Cheer Athletics and Next Level Cheerleading.

She is also studying at the University of Tennessee.

Payton Sykes

Instagram: @payton.sykes_

Full of sass and very on trend, Payton brings the heat at Navarro College, and looks set to become one of the team’s most popular cheerleaders amongst fans. When he’s not at Navarro, he’s cheering for Cheer Athletics and Woodlands Elite Cheer Company, with whom he’s won bronze and silver at the world championships.

Cassadee Dunlap

Instagram: @cassadeedimples

Cassadee is another “rookie” at Navarro, who has a past in pageants, appearing in Toddlers and Tiaras and Cheer Perfection when she was younger. Some fans might be unhappy to hear, however, that Cassadee won’t be sticking around for too long. At the end of season 2, it’s revealed that she has decided to go to university at the University of Central Arkansas.

Original Cheer cast

La’Darius Marshall

Instagram: @ladarius_marshall17

La’Darius returned to Navarro for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons and features on season 2.

Last year, he revealed he has aspirations to act, telling Dallas Morning News: “I want to act so bad, and I feel like it’s time for me to do that. I’m going to be a film star. It’s just in my blood.”

He also helps coach and train cheerleaders at Cheer Athletics Pensacola in Florida.

Gabi Butler

Netflix

Instagram: @gabibutler1617

Gabi Butler is the most prolific cheerleader to feature in Netflix’s documentary, with 1.9 million followers on Instagram and no intention of slowing down.

But returned for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons at Navarro before becoming a student and cheerleader at Weber State University in Utah. She appears in season two of the docuseries.

“Because of COVID, they gave everyone one more year of eligibility and I watched Weber and they were just an amazing team and this year they came out with insane skills,” Gabi revealed last year. “So I really was intrigued and I wanted to learn more.”

She now uses her social media platform to work as an influencer.

Lexi Brumback

Instagram: @lexisbrumback

Lexi was one of the most compelling figures on Netflix’s Cheer, having come from a troubled past which included run-ins with the law.

Despite this, she had risen through the ranks of Navarro’s cheerleading team to become an extremely talented gymnast, but was forced to leave when she took responsibility for illegal substances found in a car she was travelling in.

She moved back in with her grandmother in Houston.

Fans will be happy to hear, however, that Lexi was given another chance, with coach Monica Aldama saying in a previous interview: “Her coach reached out to me and her mom and her grandmother, everyone wanted her back at Navarro, of course. I even said at the end of the series that I felt like that I still needed some time with her because she was doing so well. She did get into a bit of a trouble and that was all dropped.”

Aldama added to US Weekly: “She did have to sit out in the fall semester and I felt like she had enough time to reflect on it and learn from it. She’s doing great and she’s really happy to be back here, and I can’t wait to see where she goes from here.”

Lexi returned for the 2020-2021 season, and features in the current season 2. The social media star has a YouTube channel and make-up Instagram account.

Jerry Harris

Netflix

Jerry became a firm favourite among the lineup of Netflix’s Cheer, with many viewers utterly charmed by his larger than life personality. Much to their delight, he made it to the Daytona finals as seen on the show.

The new episodes will look at how Cheer season 2 will explore serious criminal allegations against him, which he denies.

Morgan Simianer

Netflix

Instagram: @morgannlyn

Morgan was another member of Navarro College’s squad to have a troubled past, relating to her early years growing up in a trailer with only her brother.

Fortunately, things took a turn for the better when her grandparents took custody of them both and she went on to become a vital member of the team.

Morgan returned to Navarro for the 2019-2020 season, however, she quit cheer after the competitions were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic that spring. Fans will see her in season two. The social media influencer also has a boyfriend named Stone Burleson.

Mackenzie ‘Sherbs’ Sherburn

Instagram: @mackenziesherburn

Sherbs was another Navarro College cheerleader for whom the road to Daytona didn’t go exactly to plan. She was forced to drop out after sustaining a bad injury during practice.

Fortunately, she has been able to make a full recovery and is now cheerleading again, this time for Texas Tech University. She graduated from the uni in August 2021, and now uses her Instagram to share fitness tips.

Austin Bayles

Instagram: @austin_bayles

Austin was a member of the Navarro College squad featured in Cheer, who injured his ankle at Daytona. He later joined the Texas Tech cheerleading squad, where he once again trained with his fellow Cheer star Mackenzie Sherburn or ‘Sherbs’.

Monica Aldama

Netflix

Instagram: @monicaaldama

Monica is Navarro College’s tough but fair Cheer coach who has become a standout among the show’s many lively personalities. With a number of championship titles to her name and an obvious passion for the sport, it should be no surprise that Monica is still coaching Navarro’s cheerleading squad and appears frequently in the new series.

In 2020, she competed on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars with Val Chmerkovskiy in 2020. Her memoir, Full Out! Leadership Lessons from America’s Favorite Coach, was released in January 2022.

Meet the new cheerleaders of Trinity Valley Community College

Jada Wooten

Netflix

Instagram: @jadawooten

Classed as one of the strongest leaders on the team by Daytona 2021, cheerleading is everything to Jada. The team member – who previously cheered for Cheer Athletics and is a 2015 World Champion – competes as both a flyer and tumbler.

Jeron Hazelwood

Instagram: @prince_jeron

Jeron is one of the biggest personalities on the team and is known for boosting everyone’s morale. Very similar to many of the other cheerleaders, he unfortunately missed the opportunity to perform at Daytona in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. He also cheers for Gymtyme Chrome and Cheer Athletics.

DeVonte ‘Dee’ Joseph

Netflix

Instagram: @tumbling_dee

One of the best tumblers on the team, DeVonte learnt his skills from his brother, who is also a professional cheerleader at Georgia’s Flip City South.

Angel Rice

Netflix

Instagram: @qangel_rice

Angel is a tumbler at TVCC, and cheers alongside her brother Jaden.

She’s described as the “Simone Biles” of the cheerleading world, with the former Team USA gymnastics star holding a Guinness World Record for most double full twists.

Jayden Rice

Instagram: @jaymogoodeypfk

Like his sister Angel, Jaden also competes as a tumbler. He previously cheered for CA Wildcats and is close friends with other teammates, Dee and Ben. Together they’re know as “The Weenies”.

Ben ‘Benji’ Chester

Netflix

Instagram: @benjl.lv

Benji might be a rookie tumbler on the TVCC team, but this isn’t his first time cheering. He previously competed with Rockstar Cheer and currently cheers for CA’s Wildcats.

Cheer seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix.

