Where is Cheer filmed? All the locations featured in the Netflix series
The cheerleading docuseries is back for season 2.
Navarro College’s top cheerleading team are back for Cheer season 2 – this time looking at how the cast members dealt with fame, the impact of COVID-19 and everything in between.
The last time we saw the team they were preparing to compete at the National Cheerleading Championship, with the Cheer cast putting in that extra work to beat their rivals.
This included lots of rehearsal hours at the college, before performing at the Championship, which is held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida.
So, where exactly is Cheer filmed?
As the show returns to Netflix for a second stint, here’s everything you need to know about the filming location.
Where is Cheer filmed?
Cheer is filmed in Corsicana, Texas, which is the home of nationally-ranked 40-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team.
While the college is located in Texas, the National Cheerleading Championship is actually held annually in Florida.
At the end of the first series, Navarro’s cheerleaders placed first in their division at the National Championship in 2019.
The glorious occasion marked the 14th first-place score the team received since head coach Monica Aldama joined them two years ago.
As teased in the trailer, the new season – which arrives on the streaming site on Wednesday 12th January – will also look at Navarro’s rivals, Trinity Valley Community College’s The Cardinals, who are working equally as hard to take down their competitors at the next NCA (National Cheerleading Association) National Championship.
Trinity Valley Community College is location in Athens, Texas.
