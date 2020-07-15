Until recently.

At least that's what a member of the public revealed to the Unsolved Mysteries team via their website.

Meurer told Variety: "Somebody was actually in Chicago, I think they were on Lake Shore Drive, and they heard this guy talking French and they looked at him and they had just seen the episode. They sent us a photo, and it really did look like Xavier. It was striking. So we sent that tip on. But again, this is just a stranger — we don’t have a name, we don’t have anything specific."

More like this

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meurer continued: "In the Xavier case, what we’re hoping for is that he’s remarried or he has a girlfriend or he lives next door to somebody or he has a coworker who absolutely 100% knows that’s him. We need a very specific lead, because those leads come in from all over the world. Xavier looks so much like so many other people.

"With Netflix’s global reach, if Xavier is going to be found, we’re really hoping that the Netflix audience will find him. If he’s alive. That’s the mystery. Did he kill himself after he went through the elaborate work that he did, or is he out there somewhere? So we’re hoping he’s catchable if he’s alive, because of Netflix reach, global reach, or national reach."

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Muerer said there was someone constantly working on the website going through the leads and it was a "living, breathing television series where it has a life of its own".

He added: “You never know when you’re going to get a phone call from the French police and they say, ‘You know what? We found Xavier.’ That’s the mission of the show is to solve these cases.”

There are six new Unsolved Mysteries coming to Netflix later this year.

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best Netflix series and the best Netflix movies, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.