Where is Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès from Unsolved Mysteries now?

Netflix’s reboot of crime documentary Unsolved Mysteries landed on the platform today, with one of the episodes focussing on the Dupont de Ligonnès murders.

In the episode titled House of Terror, the docuseries looks at a French case from 2011, where police discovered the bodies of Agnès Dupont de Ligonnès and her four children under their house porch.

The aristocrat father of the family, Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès, became the main suspect of the murders but has never been found.

DuPond De Ligonnès, who is the subject of an international arrest warrant, was last seen on CCTV in April 2011, near a budget hotel where he abandoned his car.

While the Unsolved Mysteries episode explores what might have happened to DuPont De Ligonnès, people have spent the last nine years speculating as to the suspect’s whereabouts.

Here is everything we know about the theories surrounding DuPond De Ligonnès’ disappearance.

Is Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès dead?

One of the main theories behind Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès’ disappearance is that he killed himself after murdering his family.

In 2013, French police stopped looking for his body, with Prosecutor Brigitte Lamy saying that she believes that he committed suicide and adding: “we will be sure of it the day we discover his body.”

Ever since, multiple bodies have been found around the area DuPont De Ligonnès was last seen. In 2013, a body was found in Cogolin, but police confirmed it was not him, while in 2015, a walker found bones in Bagnols-en-Forêt along with a survival camp of a lighter, glasses, sleeping bag, empty wallet and a bill from 2011.

However, police compared DuPont De Ligonnès’ DNA with DNA obtained from the personal effects found around the bones and determined that there was not a match.

Is Xavier DuPont De Ligonnès in hiding?

Other theories suggest that DuPont De Ligonnès has been on the run since murdering his family due to the methodical way in which his family were killed and the way it was potentially covered up. The lease on the family home had been terminated, all banks closed, friends and family were told via letter that the DuPond De Ligonnès were emigrating to Australia.

Since 2011, French police have received over 900 possible sightings of DuPond De Ligonnès and in 2015, a Nantes journalist received a picture of his sons, Arthur and Benoit, with a handwritten note which read, “I am still alive.”

Some believe that DuPont De Ligonnès is laying low in France, with there being numerous reported sightings of him in the country. In 2016, police began a manhunt for the murder suspect after his likeness was picked up on a casino’s CCTV camera in Neris-les-Bains.

Two years later, police raided a monastery in the village where Dupont de Ligonnès was last seen after several church-goers reported seeing him. They soon determined however that the person spotted was actually a monk who looked like the aristocrat.

Another potential theory involves Dupont de Ligonnès fleeing to South America, as journalist Anne-Sophie Martin mentioned in Unsolved Mysteries that he knew enough Spanish and English to start a new life in the country. Dupont de Ligonnès friend Bruno de Stabenrath also believes this theory.

However, according to The Sun, police believe that Dupont de Ligonnès may have undergone plastic surgery and started a new life in Scotland.

In October last year, a man on a flight from Paris was arrested at Glasgow Airport after Interpol informed that a passenger was using a stolen passport to travel. However, the arrested man was confirmed not to be Dupont de Ligonnès and released without charge.

While it doesn’t seem as though there are currently any concrete leads as to DuPont De Ligonnès’ location, there’s no doubt that viewers of Unsolved Mysteries will be now on the lookout…

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix.