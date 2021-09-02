Unsolved Mysteries renewed for season 3 and will launch next year on Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries has been renewed for season three by Netflix, but fans have will have quite some time to wait before diving into the latest collection of puzzling cases.

Advertisement

The true crime series originally aired on American television back in 1987, but had been laying dormant for a decade until Netflix selected it for the revival treatment.

That proved to be a very wise decision as the two volumes released thus far have attracted strong viewership and ignited the imagination of the streamer’s subscriber base.

So far, the show has examined the death of Rey Rivera, the disappearance of Patrice Endres, and the true fate of Alonzo Brooks, among several other cold cases.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

While none of the above have been closed just yet, the show has paved the way for some credible new tips, although Unsolved Mysteries boss Terry Dunn Meurer has warned that some are simply “not solvable”.

That said, a handful of cases from the original series – hosted by the late Robert Stack between 1987 and 2002 – were actually solved after being featured on the programme.

The last batch of Unsolved Mysteries episodes dropped almost a year ago in October 2020, but alas, there’s still a long time to go until the third season becomes ready to stream.

Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date but it has pencilled in a season three launch for summer 2022, which could take the show back to the July launch of the first volume.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will premiere Summer 2022!



And a friendly reminder since I see so many of you getting frustrated every season: none of the cases will be solved by episode’s end as the show is — once again — titled UNSOLVED Mysteries. pic.twitter.com/8Fk1AGyTwd — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

The streaming service announced the news on its official Twitter account, playfully reminding fans not to be frustrated by the open endings that the show presents.

Unsolved Mysteries seasons 1-2 are streaming exclusively on Netflix – read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage of visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.