Unsolved Mysteries renewed for season 3 and will launch next year on Netflix
Get ready to put your detective cap on once again.
Published:
Unsolved Mysteries has been renewed for season three by Netflix, but fans have will have quite some time to wait before diving into the latest collection of puzzling cases.
The true crime series originally aired on American television back in 1987, but had been laying dormant for a decade until Netflix selected it for the revival treatment.
That proved to be a very wise decision as the two volumes released thus far have attracted strong viewership and ignited the imagination of the streamer’s subscriber base.
So far, the show has examined the death of Rey Rivera, the disappearance of Patrice Endres, and the true fate of Alonzo Brooks, among several other cold cases.
While none of the above have been closed just yet, the show has paved the way for some credible new tips, although Unsolved Mysteries boss Terry Dunn Meurer has warned that some are simply “not solvable”.
That said, a handful of cases from the original series – hosted by the late Robert Stack between 1987 and 2002 – were actually solved after being featured on the programme.
The last batch of Unsolved Mysteries episodes dropped almost a year ago in October 2020, but alas, there’s still a long time to go until the third season becomes ready to stream.
Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date but it has pencilled in a season three launch for summer 2022, which could take the show back to the July launch of the first volume.
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 will premiere Summer 2022!— Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021
And a friendly reminder since I see so many of you getting frustrated every season: none of the cases will be solved by episode’s end as the show is — once again — titled UNSOLVED Mysteries. pic.twitter.com/8Fk1AGyTwd
The streaming service announced the news on its official Twitter account, playfully reminding fans not to be frustrated by the open endings that the show presents.
Unsolved Mysteries seasons 1-2 are streaming exclusively on Netflix – read our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.
