Hayut defrauded a number of women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by posing as a billionaire on the dating app, Tinder.

Netflix is looking into the crimes of conman Shimon Hayut in its new documentary, The Tinder Swindler .

In an exclusive clip, obtained by RadioTimes.com, Cecile Fjellhoy - who matched with Hayut back in 2018 - explained how she planned to "stop" Hayut from conning any more people after he previously served time in a Finnish prison three years earlier.

"Back in 2015, he had been defrauding three Finnish women," Fjellhoy says in the clip. "They don't give out the names; they are protected. He was saying that he was in the weapons industry to one woman... that's insane!"

She adds: "He goes to prison. He becomes even worse. They let out a guy, that has almost been cooking up a new plan. He knew that he would just continue and continue and continue. Who's going to stop him? I had to stop him!"

You can watch the full clip below.

Hayut posed as a man named Simon Leviev on Tinder, and referred to himself as ‘the prince of diamonds', claiming to be the son of billionaire Russian-Israeli diamond mogul, Lev Leviev.

In order to fund his lavish lifestyle of private jets, luxury hotels and fast cars, Hayut conned a number of women out of money, including Fjellhoy, who found herself in over $200,000 debt, after taking out a huge line of credit for him, as he claimed he needed to avoid a paper trail being left in his name.

In the new documentary, which arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 2nd February, three of Simon's victims, Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte - come together to tell their stories.

"Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they're victims no more: The Tinder Swindler meets his match," Netflix previously teased.

The Tinder Swindler arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 2nd February. Read our guide to the best series on Netflix.