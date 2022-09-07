Where is Raja Kolander now? Netflix's Indian Predator today

The docuseries is set to arrive just seven weeks after a programme on the same theme, Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi, directed by Ayesha Sood.

Netflix is adding another true crime series to its library, this time looking at Raja Kolander in Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer.

The new three-part series, directed by Dheeraj Jindal and written by Sudeep Nigam, will follow Raja Kolander’s exploits after he was accused of murdering journalist named Dhirendra Singh and 13 others.

He allegedly would eat various parts of his victims' bodies, including their brains.

The documentary will feature scenes with Kolander speaking directly from the confines of an Indian jail, as he claims he's been innocent the entire time.

As the docuseries comes to Netflix, read on for the true story behind Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer.

Who is Raja Kolander?

Raja Kolander was born in 1962 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, India.

He has been accused of being a serial killer, who killed and ate his victims.

Kolander, who also went by the alias Ram Niranjan, was suspected of murdering a journalist named Dhirendra Singh, after Singh's body was found cut into pieces and dumped in a river and jungle.

During the case, it was soon suspected that Singh may have been one of multiple victims.

Where is Raja Kolander now?

Kolander is still alive. He is currently serving time in jail, although little is known about the exact location, which is believed to be somewhere in India.

In the trailer, Kolander can be seen speaking from jail.

You can watch the full clip below:

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer will air on Netflix on Wednesday 7th September. Read more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

