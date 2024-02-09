With the new documentary now available to watch on Netflix, read on for where the subjects of Lover, Stalker, Killer are now.

Who are Dave Kroupa and Liza Golyar?

In 2012, Dave Kroupa joined an online dating site where he met single mother and animal lover Shanna Elizabeth Golyar, who went by Liz. Soon after meeting Liz, Dave met another single mother, Cari Farver, when she walked into his auto shop looking to have her car repaired.

Kroupa and Golyar saw each other regularly after meeting on the dating site, but Kroupa told Golyar he was not looking to commit to someone and wanted to continue to date other women, which Golyar seemed fine with.

Some time after, Kroupa met Farver at the auto shop he managed and later asked her out. After one of their first dates, the pair ended up at Kroupa's apartment and as she was leaving, Farver passed Golyar in the hallway who claimed she had dropped by Kroupa's apartment unannounced to pick something up.

In the following weeks after the encounter between Farver and Golyar, the former and Kroupa continued to see one another and in November 2012, Farver spent the night with Kroupa at his apartment.

The following morning, Kroupa said he got ready for work and told Farver he would see her later that evening. During that day, Kroupa said he received a strange message from Farver, saying she wanted to move in together, but when he said he wasn't interested, she replied (as per ABC News): "Fine. I hate you. I'm dating someone else. I don't want to see you anymore. Go away."

When he returned home, Farver was nowhere to be found and two days later Kroupa began receiving threatening messages, with Golyar claiming she received similar texts, warning her to leave Kroupa alone.

"I hate you so much that I want to drive a knife in your heart," one of the messages to Kroupa read.

Weeks had passed and Farver had missed her father's funeral, her son's birthday and Thanksgiving, as per ABC News.

By 2015, no one in Farver's family had seen her for two and a half years. Intrigued by her disappearances, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office investigator Ryan Avis and sergeant Jim Doty volunteered to take it on.

As they re-examined the evidence, they found that Farver hadn't sent any of those messages and it was in fact Golyar, who had murdered the former and kept her phone.

Where is Liz Golyar now?

In 2016, Golyar was charged with the first-degree murder of Cari Farver. She was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison the following year.

"Cari Farver did not voluntarily disappear and drop off the face of the earth," Judge Timothy Burns said in his ruling. "Very sadly she was murdered."

As per ABC News, Golyar remains at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women.

Where is Dave Kroupa now?

As of 2024, Dave has moved on with his life. He appears in the Netflix documentary, reliving his experience.

Lover, Stalker, Killer is available to watch on Netflix now.

