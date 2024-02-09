One figure in the documentary is Cari Farver, a thriving single mother who met Kroupa in 2012 before going missing, and it wasn't until 2015 when the truth of what had happened to her was revealed.

With the documentary now on Netflix, read on for everything you need to know about what happened to Cari Farver, the subject of Lover, Stalker, Killer.

What happened to Cari Farver?

In 2012, Dave Kroupa had decided to sign up to a few dating sites after getting out of a long-term relationship and the first person he met was a woman called Shanna Elizabeth Golyar, who went by Liz.

Six months after meeting Golyar, Kroupa met Cari Farver, a single mother who had brought her car in for maintenance at his auto-repair shop. The pair hit it off and Kroup said Farver had told him she wasn't looking for anything serious (as per ABC News).

But it was a chance encounter in which Farver and Golyar passed each other in the hallway that changed everything.

One morning, Kroupa said he got ready for work and told Farver he would see her later that evening but during the same day, Kroupa said he received strange messages from Farver. Around the same time, Farver's mother also began receiving "intense" messages from her daughter.

In the spring of 2015, no one had seen Farver for two and a half years but the intense and threatening text messages from her continued.

Intrigued by the story, Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office investigator Ryan Avis and sergeant Jim Doty volunteered to re-open the case and re-examine evidence.

The investigators searched Farver's abandoned car after her disappearance but after checking again in 2015, they found bloodstains beneath the fabric of the passenger seat.

They then proceeded to download the contents of Kroupa and Golyar's phones and discovered Golyar had an app that allowed her to schedule text messages to be sent in the future and 20 to 30 fake email accounts.

When investigators searched Golyar's tablet, the SD card found a number of deleted images, one of which was Farver's decomposing body.

Liz Golyar had stabbed Farver to death in November 2012. In 2017, Golyar was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree arson and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Douglas County Judge Timothy Burns said: "Cari Farver did not voluntarily disappear and drop off the face of the Earth. Very sadly, she was murdered. The court finds beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant intentionally killed Cari Farver with deliberate and premeditated malice."

Farver's remains were never found.

Lover, Stalker, Killer is available to watch on Netflix now.

