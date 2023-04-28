Tour de France: Unchained release date

Tour de France: Unchained is a docuseries following the riders, managers and the Tour's other actors as they tackle 21 stages of cycling's most prestigious race.

If you're a fan of Netflix's Drive to Survive , then the streamer's upcoming docuseries about another global race may just be your next watch.

From the producers of Drive to Survive, this eight-parter will see 176 riders tackle the 3,328 kilometre challenge in what the trailer calls "the world's toughest race".

"You put on the number, and become a different man," one contributor says.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming documentary and when it'll arrive on Netflix.

Tour de France: Unchained is set to arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 7th June.

The docuseries will air over eight episodes, available to stream on that date.

What is Tour de France: Unchained?

Tour de France: Unchained is an eight-part docuseries set to follow the competition's riders, team managers and others involved as the series takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the race "that has become a true international symbol".

"The backstages of iconic teams will be unveiled, from the preparation phase to the finish line in Paris," Netflix has teased.

From the producers of Drive to Survive, the documentary will follow 176 riders as they fight for the coveted Maillot Jaune. "Through sun, rain, valleys and mountains, follow the riders as they tackle the greatest cycling race on Earth," the Tour de France has tweeted.

Tour de France: Unchained trailer

Netflix released an official teaser trailer for the docuseries earlier this month, teasing the dramatic bike action to come.

You can check out the full video below:

Tour de France: Unchained arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 7th June. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

