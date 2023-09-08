In a first look exclusive to RadioTimes.com, Peake goes on a journey across space (literally) and time, with some seriously stunning shots teasing what's to come.

Each episode will see Peake investigate a different subject. The first one will focus on the planets, the second one on stars and black holes, and the third and final one on living in space.

A synopsis released by Channel 5 further reveals what kind of questions Peake will attempt to answer: "What are stars made from? What is a black hole? How far have humans gone in space?

"But he’ll also stop to answer all those niggling queries… Why do some planets have rings? Why does Venus glow?"

And, as Peake himself confirms in the first-look above, he'll also delve into whether or not there's life on other planets.

High-end graphics, some stunning cinematography and a score by Hans Zimmer's team complete the series, which also includes conversations with other experts.

"With his unique experience, family-friendly charm and burning passion for everything cosmic, Tim is the perfect host to take us on a journey to discover the secrets of the universe," Channel 5 teased.

Secrets of Our Universe will begin airing on Tuesday 19th September on Channel 5 and My5. See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for more news.

