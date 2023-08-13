Now, fans will get to see the presenter in a new series on screen one last time, as ITV is set to air the two-part documentary series Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure, which was filmed last year.

ITV wrote in their Autumn preview: "Filmed late last year before his sudden and unexpected death, this was Paul’s final project and one that he was incredibly passionate about."

They added: "Each episode highlights a particular challenge faced by elephants in the region and - as ever - Paul’s love for animals shines throughout the series. The tone is warm, playful and heartfelt and always characterised by his much-loved wit and humour."

The series will see O'Grady travelling through Thailand and showcasing the country's elephant rescue centres.

Paul O'Grady Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

While the show's primary focus will be on the challenges faced by elephants in the region, O'Grady will also be seen exploring nearby markets, temples and apothecaries, as well as sampling the local food.

Tributes to the presenter came in from across the showbiz world following his death, with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies saying at the time: "The saddest news. What a star. What a lovely man.

"He was ferocious in the fight against AIDS; he made everyone love drag; he once asked me if he could be in Doctor Who, 'I just want to wear a white coat and carry a clipboard and walk down a corridor saying "I think it’s alive, Doctor."'

Meanwhile, the Royal Family's Twitter page posted a picture of O'Grady next to Queen Camilla, alongside the message: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of Battersea, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure will air on ITV1 this autumn. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

