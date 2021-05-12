How to watch Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s The Me You Can’t See

Oprah Winfrey’s sit-down with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Megan, back in March was an international ratings smash.

Advertisement

So perhaps it’s no surprise that the acclaimed interviewer has reunited with the now California-based prince for a new documentary series, The Me You Can’t See.

The programme, made in partnership with a group of mental health experts and professionals, is co-created and executive-produced by Oprah and Harry, and will feature discussions about mental health challenges. It will also attempt to break down stigmas and discuss how mental health issues can be treated.

Read on for everything you need to know about the series.

The Me You Can’t See release date

Documentary series The Me You Can’t See will be available to watch on Apple TV+ from Friday 21st May.

How to watch The Me You Can’t See

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s documentary series will be available on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac computers, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for £4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is The Me You Can’t See about?

Getty/EBG

The series will feature honest discussions with people across the globe, who are dealing with a wide range of mental health issues and challenges.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” says Oprah Winfrey about the show. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.

It is also a subject very close to Prince Harry’s heart. “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result we are exposed to different experiences,” he says.

“But our shared experience is that we are all human. The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Which celebrities feature in The Me You Can’t See?

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey discuss mental health and emotional well-being with a number of high-profile guests, including Olympic boxer Virginia ‘Ginny’ Fuchs, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, actress Glenn Close and singer Lady Gaga.

Advertisement

The Me You Can’t See will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday 21st May. See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for more news.