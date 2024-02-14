With all their success, the group are now the subject of new Netflix documentary, The Sidemen Story. Featuring behind the scenes footage and personal interviews with the members, the film is set to show fans the Sidemen as they've never seen them before.

But, of course, it won't just be fans who tune into this documentary and there will be plenty of viewers who could very well have no clue who these seven gamers-turned-internet-sensations are.

Unsure on who the Sidemen are or just need a refresher? Read on for all you need to know about the Sidemen, including who the eldest member is.

Who are the members of The Sidemen?

KSI – Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji

Vikkstar123 – Vikram 'Vik' Singh Barn

Zerkaa – Joshua Bradley

Miniminter – Simon Minter

TBJZL – Tobi 'Tobi' Brown

Wroetoshaw/W2S – Harry Lewis

Behzinga – Ethan Payne

KSI – Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji

KSI. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 30

Instagram: @ksi

Who is KSI? KSI rose to fame on YouTube in its early years, from posting prank videos and gaming commentary videos, which led to the creation of The Sidemen.

As of February 2024, KSI's individual YouTube channel has over 24 million subscribers and over six billion views.

As well as his YouTube career, KSI has focused on creating music, which has seen him collaborate with well-known artists including Bugzy Malone, Anne-Marie and Rick Ross.

Many people will also know KSI from his various boxing fights, which began in 2018 after KSI fought fellow YouTuber Joe Weller, and has since gone on to fight Logan Paul, FaZE Temperrr and Swarmz.

What is KSI's net worth? In 2020, The Sunday Times estimated KSI earned £12 million a year, with the publication reporting that the YouTuber can generate up to £250,000 from his videos.

In recent years, it has been reported KSI has an estimated net worth of around £20m.

Vikkstar123 – Vikram 'Vik' Singh Barn

Vik Singh Barn. Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images

Age: 28

Instagram: @vikkstagram

Who is Vik Barn? Vikram Singh Barn, better known as Vikkstar123, rose to prominence as a member of the Sidemen after choosing to pursue it full-time instead of attending university.

As of February 2024, Vik has 7.61m subscribers to his YouTube channel, with over two billion overall views across his videos.

Similarly to KSI, Vik has begun creating music and is now a DJ and music producer. Back in 2023, the YouTuber released a single with Alan Walker and Dash Berlin titled Better Off (Alone, PT III).

What is Vik Barn's net worth? Combined with his YouTube earnings, shares in gaming servers and much more, Vik has an estimated net worth of £8m.

Zerkaa – Joshua Bradley

(L-R) Calfreezy, KSI, Miniminter and Zerkaa. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 31

Instagram: @zerkaa

Who is Joshua Bradley? Joshua Bradley, best known as Zerkaa or Josh Zerker, is a YouTuber and streamer who, like the others, rose to fame on the video-sharing site.

In 2022, Bradley was named the most watched Twitch streamer in the United Kingdom with 17.68m hours watched.

As of February 2024, Josh has a whopping 4.68m subscribers with over 800m combined views across all his videos.

Josh is the oldest member of the Sidemen at 31 years old.

What is Joshua Bradley's net worth? Through various sponsors, a podcast and much more, Zerkaa has an estimated net worth of £3m.

Miniminter – Simon Minter

Simon Minter. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Age: 31

Instagram: @miniminter

Who is Simon Minter? Simon rose to fame in the years of 2013 and 2014 and by the latter year, he had moved into the original Sidemen House as the group collaborated on various projects.

He went on to create lifestyle, quiz, challenge and reaction videos, which have bode well given he has 10.3m subscribers and over three billion views cross his videos, as of February 2024.

Simon is married to singer-songwriter Talia Mar. The pair wed in June 2023, in a ceremony in Italy.

What is Simon Minter's net worth? According to reports, Simon as an estimated net worth of £9m. This is largely based on his YouTube career as well as property and car investments.

TBJZL – Tobi Brown

Tobi Brown. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Age: 30

Instagram: @tobjizzle

Who is Tobi Brown? YouTuber and streamer Tobi Brown is another member of the Sidemen, who in 2019, was named as the 38th most influential online creator in the United Kingdom.

Over the course of his YouTube career, Tobi as accumulated 4.95m subscribers and over 500m views across his videos on TBJZL, as of February 2024.

Tobi has also stepped into the music world and in 2020, he released his debut single titled Destined for Greatness, with his brother and sister.

What is Tobi Brown's net worth? According to reports, Tobi has an estimated net worth of £1.2m.

W2S – Harry Lewis

Harry Lewis. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 27

Instagram: wroetoshaw

Who is Harry Lewis? The youngest of all the Sidemen is Harry Lewis and while being a part of the group did help his rise to prominence, he was already making waves with his various videos about Fifa. He was the last member to join the Sidemen.

As of February 2024, Harry has 16.3m YouTube subscribes and has four billion views across his various videos.

What is Harry Lewis's net worth? As per reports, Harry has an estimated net worth of £4m.

Behzinga - Ethan Payne

Ethan Payne. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Age: 28

Instagram: @behzingagram

Who is Ethan Payne? Ethan Payne is a YouTuber and streamer, with his videos largely focusing on gaming, football and comedy.

Joining the Sidemen in 2013, Ethan has gone on to generate over 500m views across his videos and as of February 2024, he has 4.94m subscribers.

As well as this, Ethan has become an advocate for mental health after sharing his battle with depression openly in a YouTube Originals documentary series, How to Be Behzinga.

What is Ethan Payne's net worth? Ethan has an estimated net worth of £3m.

