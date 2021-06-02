How to watch Raise Your Game with Gareth Southgate

Raise Your Game with Gareth Southgate is a new documentary film released on Tuesday, 8th June to tie in with the delayed Euro 2020 football matches planned for this summer.

Advertisement

For the YouTube Original documentary, England manager Southgate is joined by YouTube creators including Chris MD, SV2, Yung Filly and StuntPegg to explore how important social issues such as mental health and wellbeing, racial inclusion and gender inequality are being addressed in football, thanks to the inspiring work of young people at grassroots and community level across the country.

One of Gareth Southgate’s motivational beliefs is “Be Kind, Be Brave, and Follow Your Dreams”, and the film features stories from YouTube creators that highlight these philosophies by focusing on inspirational young people involved in the game. It culminates in some of the footballers and creators meeting Gareth Southgate at St George’s Park, the home of England’s national football teams.

“Ahead of this year’s Euros, I want to celebrate and shine a light on the inspirational work of so many people across our country,” says Southgate. “It has been a tough and challenging time for so many people and it continues to be. There are so many more important things in life than football, but I want to show the role that our national game can play in our lives and how it can be a real force for good for so many.”

Among the young footballers and personalities featured are 17-year-old Wolves academy player Kamran Kandola, who is part of the PFA’s Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme, Tyra Mills, a Female Empowerment Co-ordinator at the Chelsea Foundation who works with females aged eight to 18 across London, and cousins Matthew Legg and Ian McKenzie, who created the football club FC Not Alone to improve men’s mental health through the power of football.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Raise Your Game with Gareth Southgate

Raise Your Game with Gareth Southgate is a YouTube Original film, and it will launch on ChrisMD’s Channel on YouTube on Tuesday, 8th June.

Advertisement

Raise Your Game with Gareth Southgate is on Tuesday 8thJune. If you’re looking for something else to watch, visit our TV Guide or check out our Documentaries hub for all the latest news.