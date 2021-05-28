How to watch PRIDE – six part doc explores the struggle for LGBTQ+ Civil Rights in America

Pride is a new documentary series from Disney+ that chronicles the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America.

The series includes significant events such as the first Gay Pride march of the 1970s and the culture wars of the 1990s, and also focuses on leading figures such as writer Audre Lord, Senator Tammy Baldwin and Civil Rights pioneer Bayard Rustin as well as lesser known names including Nelson Sullivan, a videographer who recorded the changing face of New York City during the AIDS epidemic.

Read on for all you need to know about PRIDE.

How to watch PRIDE

A six part series, all episodes of PRIDE will be available to stream on Star on Disney+ from Friday 25th June.

What is PRIDE about?

PRIDE has been made by a group of renowned LGBTQ+ directors – Andrew Ahn, Anthony Caronna and Alex Smith, Cheryl Dunye, Tom Kalin, Yance Ford and Ro Haber – who all chronicle the history of the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights in America.

Each episode is devoted to a decade, beginning with the 1950s – a time where there was a steep rise in US governmental regulations against the LGBTQ+ community, led by Senator Joseph McCarthy.

One episode features the activism and protests of the 1960s, while the 1970s episode uses archival footage and interviews to show how the decade saw the formation of a national movement and the growing strength of Gay Pride.

The series also focuses on the rise of the underground scene in the New York of the 1980s, the devastation of the AIDS epidemic, and how more acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community came about at the dawn of the 21st century.

Is there a trailer for PRIDE?

There isn’t a trailer from Star on Disney+ as yet, but check back as we will update when there is one to view.

PRIDE is available to stream on Star on Disney+ from Friday 25thJune. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.