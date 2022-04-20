David Attenborough narrates first trailer for Prehistoric Planet

The series will debut on Monday 23rd May, with the five episodes released one per day for the remainder of that week, and it looks set to be a truly breathtaking watch.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first full-length trailer for its upcoming natural history event series Prehistoric Planet , featuring narration from Sir David Attenborough.

The trailer – which also includes a preview of Hans Zimmer's swelling original score – features some stunning footage created using state-of-the-art technology, as Attenborough explains: "There are many ways to describe life on this planet.

"Some creatures can be called magnificent, or monstrous, perhaps misunderstood. But only a few creatures who roam this Earth could be called all three."

He continues: "Explore the coastlines where giants roam, the deserts where danger rules, an ice world where survival is everything. Join us for a story you've never heard on a scale you've never witnessed."

The trailer also gives a glimpse into some of the most astonishing insights from the series, including the fact that the Tyrannosaurus rex could swim – something which had previously been unknown.

Meanwhile, viewers can also see two species of Tyrannosaur that have never been seen on screen until now – the Qianzhousaurus, which was newly discovered in the last decade in Eastern China, and the Nanuqsaurus, a small Tyrannosaur built for life in the polar north.

And there are also accurate representations of a Velociraptor in more detail – you can check out all this and more by watching the trailer in full below.

According to Apple, the five-episode series will transport viewers 66 million years in the past to discover our world – and the dinosaurs that roamed it – in stunning detail.

The description continues: "It combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience."

It will include a plethora of little-known and surprising facts about dinosaur life, set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds, and forests.