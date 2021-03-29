Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales release date – host, trailer and news

By Jo Berry.

Four part documentary series Our Farm in the Dales follows ex-Blue Peter presenter and Countryfile host Matt Baker as he returns to the Durham hills farm where he grew up.

When Matt’s mum, Janice, was seriously injured after being knocked over by a flock of sheep in July 2020, Matt, his wife Nicola and their children Luke and Molly decided to make the move from Hertfordshire to his childhood home in the dales outside Durham to help run the farm with Matt’s dad Mike.

As well as working on the farm and helping with changes to make it run more smoothly for his parents, Matt also found time to direct and produce the series.

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales release date

Our Farm in the Dales is a four part special that begins on More 4 on Wednesday, 31st March at 9pm.

What is Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales about?

The series follows the former The One Show presenter behind the scenes at his family’s remote, 100-acre sheep farm in the Durham hills.

It’s an emotional time for Matt, following his mum’s accident and recovery, and in a clip posted to his Instagram account, he reveals why he has made the move. “With the help of my wife and children, we need to make some big changes to secure the farm’s future and keep my parents doing what they love,” he says.

As well as capturing family moments as Matt tries to help his mum’s recovery following knee surgery, the cameras also follow all the adventures in the fields, including cute moments with miniature donkeys and the arrival of a litter of adorable Cairn Terrier puppies.

What has Matt Baker said about Our Farm in the Dales?

Earlier this month, Matt talked to Radio Times about the phone call that led him to return to his family farm.

“My dad told me that Mum had had an accident,” he says. “We went straight back home.”

“I’ve never felt the need to step away in the way I did after the accident,” Matt says. “The last thing you want is to see your parents struggling, and Mum was very vulnerable.”

The Countryfile presenter added that it was a tough decision to allow cameras to follow his family’s story. “We were never planning on doing a series on the farm,” he says. “It was a big decision. My children have never been put in the public eye at all but they’re at the age now where they can make their own decisions.”

Is there a trailer for Our Farm in the Dales?

Matt posted a trailer for the show on his Instagram.

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales starts on More4 on Wednesday 31st March at 9pm. To find out what’s on TV tonight, check out our TV Guide.