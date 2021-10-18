Matt Baker: Our Farm In The Dales season 2 release date

After charming the nation with his family’s County Durham farm back in April, Matt Baker is finally returning to our screens with another series of Our Farm in the Dales.

While the Countryfile presenter told RadioTimes.com back in April that he wasn’t sure if he’d be up for series two, he soon changed his mind as the show was recommissioned for two more seasons and a Christmas special!

The More4 show’s second series begins tonight, with the Bakers getting stuck in to lambing season while Matt continues to make the farm a more accessible place for his ageing parents.

Read on for everything you need to know about Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales series two.

Is Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales returning for season 2?

Fans of the More4 farming hit will be pleased to learn that Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales is officially returning for a second season.

In fact, it’ll be returning for two more series and a Christmas special, with More4 having recommissioned the show back in August.

Baker said in a statement when news broke of Our Farm in the Dales returning to more series: “We were overwhelmed with the response to the first series and my whole family are delighted to welcome viewers back to witness the next chapter of our farm.

“I’m so grateful to Deborah Dunnett and Channel 4 for their continued support and confidence in my growing production company and team. To have a festive special too is the icing on the Christmas cake.”

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales release date

More4

Series two of Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales will begin airing on Monday 18th October at 9pm on More4.

What is Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales about?

Our Farm in the Dales follows Countryfile’s Matt Baker as he tries to adapt his family’s sheep farm for his ageing parents, with his wife and kids on hand to help.

Series two begins as lambing season starts and its all hands on deck for the Bakers, meanwhile Matt seeks the help of a friend to make the bank behind their farmhouse more stable.

Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales airs tonight at 9pm on More4.