Exclusive – Matt Baker is still undecided on whether Our Farm in the Dales will return for series 2

Matt Baker has spoken about the future of More4’s Our Farm in the Dales, revealing that it’ll be his family that “makes the decision” on a potential second series.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the former One Show host said he was still undecided on whether to bring the docuseries back for series two.

“Well I mean that’s an interesting one because I really wanted my family, my children, my wife, mum and dad to feel the whole process of what it’s like to, you know, be on TV and feeling the motions.

“And until the whole lot has gone out, then it’s impossible to make that decision really.

“At the end of the day, you know, I’ve always put my family first and I always will do and if we decide as a family that we want to keep going or whatever then it’ll be them that make the decision and that’s it.”

However, he added that he’s been “overjoyed” at the public’s reaction to the show.

“It’s just it’s been amazing actually, it’s been quite remarkable from my perspective as well and it being the first show that we’ve ever made as my production company.

“To have that, you know, the most watched show ever on the channel – it’s incredible. Obviously, I feel like I’m living in a dream world with it, I really do.”

The four-part series follows the Countryfile presenter as he moves his family from Hertfordshire to his childhood farm in Durham after his mum Janice suffered a serious injury to her leg and knee the summer before.

