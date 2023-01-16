KSI: In Real Life release date

The multi hyphenate gained online popularity after posting gaming videos on YouTube as a teenager and has since picked up over 24 million subscribers on the platform, taken on the likes of Logan Paul and FaZe Temperrr in boxing matches and released two hit studio albums.

From energy drinks and boxing to the music charts, KSI seems to be dominating the headlines at the moment – and he's about to head into the streaming world with his upcoming documentary, KSI: In Real Life.

His extraordinary career is the subject of Prime Video's KSI: In Real Life, a film executive produced by Louis Theroux which tracks the influencer's rise to fame over the past 10 years.

With the documentary coming out next week, here's everything you need to know about KSI: In Real Life.

Prime Video's upcoming documentary arrives on the stream on Thursday 26th January.

The 90-minute film, which was executive produced by BAFTA-winner Louis Theroux, will follow KSI – Olajide Olatunji – as he prepares for the biggest year of his career.

What is KSI: In Real Life about?

Prime Video

The documentary looks at KSI, whose nickname is JJ, became one of the most influential online stars of his generation, from starting his YouTube career at 13 years old to moving into the music, boxing, energy drink and restaurant industries.

"With KSI offering unfettered access inside his life, this documentary aims to reveal a candid insight to an individual determined to win," Prime Video teases.

KSI: In Real Life tracks Olatunji's career from his humble beginnings to the release of his second album in 2021 and the start of his European tour.

Speaking about the documentary, KSI said in a statement: "I’m super excited for people to finally see what I mean by 'hard work'. People will get to see the behind the scenes of the key events in my life and show them how I do everything I do."

Who appears in KSI: In Real Life?

Of course, it wouldn't be a KSI documentary without KSI himself so we know he'll be appearing a lot in Prime Video's upcoming film.

As for whether there'll be appearances from some of KSI's famous friends, we know fans can expect to see S-X, record producer and KSI's Celebrity Gogglebox co-star, in the documentary, with the artist appearing in a first-look clip.

KSI: In Real Life trailer

While Prime Video is yet to release a full-length trailer for KSI: In Real Life, the streamer has shared a first-look clip from the documentary, showing KSI as he prepares to go on stage to perform his hit Don't Play.

