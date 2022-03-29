Cotten died in 2018, and – as per an official description – the film will see "a group of investors-turned-sleuths try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them".

Netflix is looking into the death of Gerry Cotten in its new documentary, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King .

So, who exactly was Cotten?

As the documentary comes to Netflix, here's everything you need to know about Cotten, and the allegations against him.

Who was Gerry Cotten? Crypto King figure explained

Gerry, full name Gerald, was a Canadian Bitcoin investor, who founded the cryptocurrency trading platform Quadriga CX.

At one point, the platform held around £97 million of money owned by its customers.

In 2018, Cotten passed away from Crohn's disease while honeymooning in India.

At the time, Quadriga CX had millions of dollars in cryptocurrency, which it owed its 76,000 investors.

However, the amount couldn't be accessed as Cotten was the only person who had the password to offline cold wallets and Quadriga CX later declared bankruptcy.

Many believe that Cotten is still alive. Some Reddit users have suggested that Cotten faked his own death in order to defraud customers and abscond with the funds himself.

In 2019, the court-appointed law firm representing the exchange's former users sent a letter to the RCMP asking that they exhume Cotten's body to confirm his identity and verify a cause of death.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 30th March 2022.

