The latest true crime story to arrive on the platform is a tale of cryptocurrency, death, and deceit, and could be one of the most compelling docs to come along in quite some time.

If you've never heard the name Gerry Cotten before, you're about to, as he is the focus of Netflix's latest documentary - and it's one that looks to be as engaging as we've come to expect from the streamer.

But what is Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King about, and who was Gerry Cotten?

Here is all we know about the next big Netflix true-life hit.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King release date

There's not long left to wait for Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King as the release date is set for Wednesday 30th March 2022.

Who was Gerry Cotten and what did he do?

Canadian Bitcoin investor Gerald Cotten founded cryptocurrency trading platform Quadriga CX, which at one point held around £97 million of money owned by its customers.

Many suspected that Cotten may have been involved with some shady people, and the man himself passed away from complications from Crohn's disease while honeymooning in India in 2018.

At the time of his death, his company claimed that only he had the passwords needed to access all the money, and that led to a belief that he may in fact still be alive.

So strong is the theory in some quarters that there have been calls for his body to be exhumed so it can be proven once and for all whether he was the person buried.

Quadriga CX soon went bankrupt and an investigation into all that happened remains ongoing. Cotten's will was put together only four days before his death.

What is Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King about?

Here is the official synopsis for the documentary: "A group of investors-turned-sleuths try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing $250 million they believe he stole from them."

So expect a tale full of twists, turns and betrayal - which is exactly the type of documentary that the streamer has found huge success with in the past.

And rest assured, if anything to do with cryptocurrency leaves you scratching your head, there isn't any great knowledge of the virtual currency needed to follow the story.

Is there a Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King trailer?

There is - and it should whet your appetite for what's to come. Check it out for yourself below.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 30th March 2022.

