“Once Darwin had established the idea of natural selection, everyone looked at the natural world in a different way,” Gunton tells us in the new issue of Radio Times. “Now, in the 21st century, evolution is taking a different turn.”

The story of evolution is also at the heart of Life on Our Planet, a natural history series released next week on Netflix and made by the former head of the BBC’s Natural History Unit, Alastair Fothergill.

“Attenborough’s Life on Earth was an amazing achievement but the story was told entirely with modern-day animals,” Fothergill tells us. “But 98 per cent of the animals that ever lived are extinct.” Which is why he turned to Steven Spielberg to deploy CGI image-making to bring them back to life.

That Netflix, like Apple TV+ before it, is now using British natural history film-makers to tell the story of our world is proof that the Attenborough effect still has a powerful hold on our imaginations. With climate change now an existential challenge, you could say we need this kind of TV more than ever.

Planet Earth III launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 22nd October at 6:15pm. Life on Our Planet arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 25th October.

