Over the next few weeks, the contestants will be tasked with creating several dishes, as the judges whittle down the line-up to find their 2022 winner.

MasterChef: The Professionals is back for another season, with 32 new chefs being put to the test under the watchful eyes of the judges.

Season 15 kicked off on Wednesday 2nd November with Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing returning to the famous kitchen.

Viewers will have noticed, however, that professional chef and judge Monica Galetti was missing, as new judge Anna Haugh made her debut.

So, why isn't Galetti on MasterChef: The Professionals?

Here's everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why isn't Monica Galetti on MasterChef: The Professionals?

Monica Galetti has stepped down from her MasterChef duties.

Earlier this year, the chef revealed that she was leaving the BBC One cooking show after 14 years as a judge.

"It is with a heavy heart that I’ve made this decision to step back from filming this year’s series of MasterChef: The Professionals," she said.

“My family need me, my restaurant needs me and trying to balance long filming days over the next three months with all these commitments meant that something had to give.

“So, for the moment, my focus has to be 100 per cent about my loved ones and rebuilding my kitchen team who have had a battering over the last few months especially. Those in the hospitality industry know just how tough it is at the moment.

She continued: “To my MasterChef family, crew and friends, I’m so sorry that I won’t be with you this year but I hope to be back soon. Thank you to both BBC and Shine TV for being so understanding of my decision but for this year I’ll be your number one supporter from the side lines. To my fellow judges and friends Marcus and Gregg – I’ll be watching – you’ve got this! If you’re ever unsure just think – what would Mon do?! See you soon!”

Chef patron of Myrtle restaurant in Chelsea, Anna Haugh, takes over from Galetti for the new series.

MasterChef executive editor, David Ambler, said: "Anna brings a wealth of culinary expertise and experience to the competition, and we're delighted to welcome her as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals."

MasterChef: The Professionals airs on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.