Cook Clever, Waste Less release date: Prue Leith hosts new cooking show with Dr Rupy Aujla

Restaurateur Prue Leith is joining forces with Dr Rupy Aujla for a new Channel 4 cooking show, Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue & Rupy.

The series will see the Great British Bake Off host and Dr Rupy helping the nation adjust their food habits to prevent waste.

Together, they will provide tips and tricks for four British families on how to buy and prepare meals resourcefully, giving viewers at home the tools to revolutionise how they consume food.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cook Clever, Waste Less, including when you can expect to see it on air.

Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue & Rupy release date

The four part series premieres on Channel 4 on Monday, 24th May at 8:30pm.

What is Cook Clever, Waste Less about?

The show, brought to Channel 4 by BBC Studios’ Science Unit, hopes to tackle the global issue of food waste. In the average UK household, the equivalent of one in eight prepared meals ends up being binned. Most of this waste is then thrown into a landfill or incinerated, which has detrimental effects on the environment.

Prue Leith, who received a CBE in 2010 for her service to the culinary arts, is a British-South African restauranteur, chef and TV presenter. She currently judges The Great British Bake Off alongside Paul Hollywood.

Channel 4

Cooking up a storm with Prue is Dr Rupy Aujla, a medical practitioner who set up The Doctor’s Kitchen to educate others on the medicinal benefits of healthy eating. He told Channel 4: “We could all do with wasting less, and instead of simply highlighting the problem, I believe that by creating a joyful and exciting programme full of tips and recipes we also motivate and inspire people watching at home.”

On their shared venture, Prue said: “To do a programme with him, helping people cook from scratch and save money, has been a real pleasure.”

Is there a trailer?

Channel 4 have not yet released a trailer for Cook Clever, Waste Less but watch this space!

