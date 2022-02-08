In a first-look clip obtained exclusively by RadioTimes.com , Fogle can be seen trying to help out new farmers Helen and Jason, who need to shear their flock.

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild continues this week, with the presenter attempting to herd sheep in the Shetland Islands.

But, as he tries to round up the sheep into a fence pen, it doesn't go too well...

Cue an hilarious scene of Fogle running around in a field as he attempts to direct the sheep by saying: "Sheep that way!" only for the animals to head in the opposite direction.

Luckily he's saved by Helen, who manages to get all the sheep in one place, and Jason later puts him out of his misery, as he admits they're still trying to adjust to things despite having lived there for three years.

Ben Fogle, Jason and Helen on New Lives in the Wild

"Three years in, two and a half years with sheep, we still haven't touched the surface about doing this!" Jason says.

Speaking about how frustrating it can be to gather the sheep, Helen adds: "I find it upsetting... 'Look, you need to come in, you need to get your fleeces off and your pedicures. You need to get your vitamins and your beauty treatments. Why are you just not coming in? Why would you just rather run yourself ragged?' I'm trying to convey my thoughts to them."

And this is just the beginning, as the farmers now have to shear the sheep, and Ben isn't exempt.

You can watch the clip below:

Fogle returned to our screens for season 16 of the show on 4th January.

Throughout the series, he's visited several couples and individuals, who have radically changed their lives by giving up the rat race and opting for a simpler life outside of the city or abroad.

But it hasn't come without issues.

Ahead of the current run of episodes, Ben Fogle discussed difficulties and risks in the new season of New Lives in the Wild.

He said: "Certainly in terms of how people live, everyone has their own difficulties. Whether it's having access to water, too much rain, too much wind, too little rain, too little wind, all of those things. So I think almost everyone we went to had issues."