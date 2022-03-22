Ben Fogle revisits artist who lived in the Sahara through pandemic

In the episode airing tonight (22nd March) at 9pm on Channel 5, Ben heads back to Morocco where he first met Karen in a 2019 episode of the long-running show Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild .

Ben Fogle is continuing on his journeys to meet people who have set up new, alternative and remote lives for themselves – but on tonight's brand-new episode he will in fact be revisiting an old friend.

In a first look for RadioTimes.com, Karen explains to Ben why her home will be "ever-evolving", and how her life is a "constant journey". Watch the exclusive clip below.

As Ben explains in the clip, Karen experienced the increased isolation of the pandemic alongside dealing with the extreme climate of the Sahara.

The official synopsis for the new episode reads: "Ben heads back to the stunning Saharan landscape of Morocco, where he first met Karen, an extraordinary artist who had turned her back on urban life to live in the middle of the desert.

"Last time, Ben learned how Karen had transformed her arid plot of desert into a stunning artist’s retreat. They trekked into the sand-dunes, built bamboo shelters and embraced Karen’s life in her local Berber village.

"Ben discovered that he was visiting her at one of the most difficult points in her life – she was grieving the passing of a beloved friend and companion, who inspired her and helped her create her wild home.

"Now, Ben uncovers how the local community has been a source of strength to her, learns of the constant battle she faces with the elements and discovers the looming threat that could change Karen’s entire way of life."

Ben Fogle and Karen in New Lives in the Wild Channel 5

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild continues tonight (22nd March) at 9pm on Channel 5.

