Animal release date: Netflix episode guide, celebrity narrators and latest news

Netflix is looking into eight families of the natural world in its brand new docuseries Animal, with the help of some internationally renowned actors.

The stars, including Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones and Rebel Wilson, will voice a separate episode each, bringing the unique identity of each different animal alive.

Capturing never-before-seen footage, Animal hopes to bring viewers closer to the magnificent creatures while treating them to some heartwarming yet outrageous moments.

Animal release date

Season one of Animal will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 10th November. Episodes will be available to stream from 8am BST.

What is Animal about?

Animal follows eight families in the natural world and brings together a group of internationally renowned actors to narrate each episode.

“Whether it’s their remarkable intelligence, incredible hunting prowess or surprisingly human qualities, some creatures capture our imagination and we’re only just beginning to understand their true nature,” the synopsis states.

“With the latest filming technology, and contemporary style, Animal gets under the skin of eight charismatic families. Through stunning visuals, immersive soundscapes and the latest scientific revelations we enter their worlds to discover what sets them apart.

“Following the story of a central character in each episode – including a mother lioness, a wild dog family, a kangaroo joey and a young giant pacific octopus – and meeting a range of other charismatic species, we enjoy an emotional, immersive and revelatory ride into some of the greatest wildernesses on Earth.”

Who are the celebrity narrators in Animal?

The narrators for season one include Bryan Cranston, Rashida Jones, Rebel Wilson and Pedro Pascal and it will focus on Big Cats, Dogs, Marsupials and Octopus.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Animal’s producer revealed the famous narrators’ unique connections to their episodes.

“We felt that having one narrator to write all of the episodes wouldn’t be a fair ambassador of all the different species,” Bill Markham explained. “So what we thought was finding narrators who would fit the personalities and the characters of the animal groups.”

Speaking of actress Rebel Wilson, who voices the Marsupials episode, he explained: “Obviously she’s Australian and she loves marsupials and spends quite a lot of time, I think, helping out koalas and so on. But also, they’re quite a quirky bunch, the marsupials. So her character really fit with this slightly tongue-in-cheek group of animals.”

Is there a trailer for Animal?

There sure is, and it gives a peek at the immersive series. You can watch it below.

Animal starts on Netflix on Wednesday 10th November.